Relive the exciting action and dark drama of Zack Snyder’s Justice League wherever you go when the acclaimed Warner Bros. Pictures and DC feature flies onto digital on July 19. Experience Zack Snyder’s original vision for the film that caused one of the biggest fandom shake-ups in history and sink your teeth into several special features that accompany the four-hour epic. If you’re looking to really supe up your collection, you’ll want to snag a trio bundle of Snyder’s classics including Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League which hits digital the same day.

Fans of Snyder’s work within the DC Universe and beyond will remember the drama and struggle surrounding finally getting the filmmaker’s copy of the feature onto HBO Max where it dropped for streaming in March 2021. After clashing with the studio and facing some familial tragedies at home, the director decided it was best that he step down from his position. Joss Whedon was then tapped to direct in a move that would be costly to the studio with most of the production being re-shot with the new director’s vision in mind. What would happen next would be a hit to the comic book turned film behemoth as the end product didn’t sit well with fans. After hearing the cries of avid followers and members of the production team and cast over a four-year time span, Warner Bros. would eventually drop Zack Snyder’s Justice League and reveal the hard work that Snyder and his co-writing companions Chris Terrio and Will Beall poured into their telling.

Along with the full-length feature, digital copies will include Zack Synder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray, better known as the black and white version. Fans will also get a chance to hear from Snyder himself as he takes a walk down memory lane, and shares his memories - both good and bad - surrounding the three pictures he contributed to the DC Universe. Finally, for those who enjoy a good behind-the-scenes featurette (who doesn’t?!), the final extra bit will show off the skills and machinery it took to pull off some of the most high-octane scenes.

Prepare to add Zack Snyder’s Justice League to your digital collection in less than a month when it arrives on July 19. Keep scrolling to check out the film’s synopsis.

