It might be time to return to the Hall of Justice, as Zack Snyder has shared yet another cryptic teaser regarding the films he directed for the DC Extended Universe. Recently, the 300 filmmaker had posted a video dealing with a message delivered by Lord Darkseid. After that, Snyder hinted that something would be coming our way during the final weekend of April. With the image he posted today, the director might be alluding to his DC productions coming back to theatres. The stories that could potentially be returning to the big screen would be Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In a surprising turn of events, Snyder's version of Justice League is included in the teaser. After a family tragedy forced the director to leave the team's debut on the big screen, Joss Whedon stepped behind the camera to finish Warner Bros. cinematic response to The Avengers. The theatrical cut of the film would end up being a disappointment at the box office and the receptor of less than favorable reviews. The ripple effect provoked by the movie could be felt across the whole franchise, which resorted to a more comedic vibe in favor of Snyder's gritty tone. But that wouldn't be the end of the story.

Years after Justice League changed the direction of the DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. announced that Snyder's cut of the project would be released on HBO Max. As the runtime proved to be excessively long, the superhero adventure was delivered to fans in the form of a limited series, divided in chapters exploring the adventure's most relevant plot points. The director used the opportunity of bringing his own version of the Justice League to life as way of saying goodbye to the franchise, with the catch being that the film was never released in theatres.

Could the Snyder Cut Be Coming to Theatres?

The teaser Snyder shared today connects every movie he made for DC to a different date taking place next month: April 28 for Man of Steel, April 29 for Batman v. Superman and April 30 for Justice League. Could this be hinting at the Snyder Cut making its debut on the big screen? Only time will tell. While you wait for more information from Zack Snyder, you can stream all of his DC films on, as well as the rest of the franchise, on HBO Max.

You can check out Zack Snyder's latest teaser related to his DC movies below: