Three of the biggest filmmakers on either side of the superhero cinema aisle got together to talk about their often conflicting but essentially similar processes on the Pizza Film School podcast, hosted by brothers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. The highly anticipated latest episode of the show featured director Zack Snyder, who spoke about — among other things — how the script for his Justice League movie evolved after studio notes. Snyder also shed light on one key plot point that he was very passionate about, but faced major pushback on.

The Russos, of course, are responsible for some of the biggest and most acclaimed films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Snyder helmed three of the most high-profile movies in the rival DC Extended Universe. Snyder was invited to talk about his process, using his experience on Justice League as an example. During the course of the hour-long chat, he spoke about his working relationship with co-writer Chris Terrio, and how their original screenplay for Justice League changed after it was decided that the dour tone of their previous collaboration — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — was the prime reason behind the film’s less-than-favorable reception.

Snyder admitted that neither he nor Terrio are “funniest guys in the world,” but despite that, they took the studio’s notes in their stride and made changes to their original script. Snyder described the original version of Justice League, which, he said, they began writing quietly on the side while still working on Batman v Superman, as "much darker and weirder” than the version that was eventually released.

What he was particularly drawn to was a planned romantic subplot between Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams), after Superman’s death in the previous movie. He said that he drew inspiration from old war movies, in which the woman would move on under the assumption that her husband had died on the battlefield, only for him to return at a later stage. In his own words:

“The original script for Justice League was much darker and weirder. But when Batman v Superman came out, the studio was like, ‘it’s not funny enough, people want funnier movies, they want funny stuff in it.’ We did go back and kind of lightened the movie, overall. I would say that my cut of Justice League is sort of in between. I always preserved some of the more intense stuff that I shot anyway, that I thought in retrospect, maybe they’d want. But we had this other script. In the original script, Lois and Batman got together briefly. There was this whole other thing that everyone was like, ‘oh my god you can’t do that…’ Because Superman was dead, and Lois is a pretty amazing person… And I had Amy, and Amy is a genius. I felt that we should lean on Amy, because she’s a great actress, she’s a force of nature. And I loved this idea of setting up this concept of, like you’re in this movie where the husband goes off to war, and he’s dead, the wife moves on, and the husband appears, like, ‘I’m not dead, I’m fine’. Like, how do you deal with that? I was super into that concept, like Superman can be brought back to life.”

Snyder said that Lois would’ve realized that she was always in love with Superman, and that her relationship with Batman was “just a thing.” In the final film, this never happens, although Superman does return from the dead. The Russos seemed to be excited about the alternate idea, and Joe said that he’d have loved to watch that version of the movie.

Snyder Has Since Moved On From the DCEU

Released in 2017 to mixed critical reception and underwhelming box office, Justice League had an infamously troubled production. Snyder departed from the film after having turned in his cut, and was eventually replaced by writer-director Joss Whedon, who came in and altered the chemistry of the entire movie. Whedon turned it into something that shared more similarities with his own MCU movies — The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron — than Snyder’s more mythic take on DC characters. After several years of fan pressure, Warner Bros. gave the green signal to Snyder to finish work on his cut of the movie, which was released on the HBO Max streaming site in 2021 under the title of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The four-hour epic was considerably better-received than the theatrical version, and several cast members have since expressed disdain about Whedon’s involvement, while showing solidarity with Snyder.

The filmmaker has since moved away from superhero cinema, and has subsequently released the zombie heist movie Army of the Dead on Netflix. His second Netflix film, the space opera Rebel Moon, will be released later this year. The Russos also got into the Netflix business after having wrapped up their MCU stint. Last year, they released the big-budget spy movie The Gray Man for the streamer, and they’ll follow it up with the science-fiction adventure The Electric State, due out next year. The DCEU has also evolved, with leadership having now being handed over to filmmaker James Gunn and his producing partner Peter Safran. You can watch the podcast here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.