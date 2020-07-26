Zack Snyder Says No Joss Whedon-Shot Footage Will Be in His ‘Justice League’
Don’t expect any footage from 2017’s Justice League not shot by Zack Snyder to appear in the director’s new cut. Snyder all but tore the older Warner Bros. cut featuring footage shot by Joss Whedon a new one, stating in the plainest and clearest of tones the Justice League we’ll be watching on HBO Max in 2021 is wholly his vision. If you had any questions about whether shades of the old Justice League would maybe slip their way into this new version, well, consider those questions answered.
Snyder shared his full and very unfiltered thoughts about the Snyder Cut of Justice League during his Justice Con panel discussion on Saturday afternoon. When the subject of precisely what footage will be making into his Justice League cut came up, Snyder didn’t hold back. He began with,”I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire, before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph.”
Things only got spicier from there. Snyder continued, telling the Justice Con moderator team,
“That is a fucking hard fact. I literally would blow that thing up, if I thought for a second…Anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release — which again, famously, I literally have never seen — would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein’s monster that you got in the theater.”
So, there you have it. Snyder is, without question, not a fan of the 2017 version of Justice League. And while he doesn’t specifically name Whedon in his comments, Snyder’s mention of “a single frame I did not photograph” reads like a dig at the director. But, it’s also worth noting that even Whedon’s footage was subject to the notorious notes and editing of Warner Bros., which further validates Snyder’s sharp assessment of the theatrical cut of Justice League as “that Frankenstein’s monster.”
As shared back in May, thanks to an in-depth report from The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder has been hard at work assembling his definitive version of Justice League. Things kicked off with the combined efforts of a, uh, passionate (to put it nicely) fanbase and Snyder’s pursuit to revive the project, resulting in a green light to ready a new cut for release on HBO Max. Since May, Snyder has been releasing new clips from his upcoming Justice League, with the promise of even more good stuff coming our way at the upcoming DC Fan Dome event in August.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021. Check out the complete Justice Con discussion with Zack Snyder below. Get even more HBO Max updates here.
Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle. 1754
