To celebrate the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Bottleneck Gallery is selling some amazing prints from artist Juan Ramos. These are licensed prints that give DC fans the perfect opportunity to have high-quality artwork hang on their wall.

The prints showcase the six main members of the Justice League featured in the film preparing to battle: Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). All the characters are drawn in the likeness of the cast. On the opposite side of the heroes, Darkseid (voiced by Ray Porter) and Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) are menacingly prepared to greet the heroes in combat. The prints are available in two different variants with different backgrounds in green or blue, and a third special version was printed in metal.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED:‌ Zack Snyder Reveals His 'Justice League' Sequel Plans

Zack Snyder's Justice League brings the director’s original vision for the superteam to HBO Max, in a four-hour R-rated feature that expands and reimagines the version of Justice League released in 2017. This is a highly-anticipated cut that almost doubles the size of the original cut, while also including characters that were completely cut out of the theatrical release, like Darkseid and Jared Leto’s Joker. This new cut also gives more space to characters like Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter and Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke. The review of Zack Snyder's Justice League by our own Matt Goldberg is already available for those who can’t wait anymore and want to know what this version of Justice League has to offer the fans.

After a lot of waiting, Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally be available for the whole world to see on Thursday, March 18. As for the prints you can check below, they’re available to purchase at Bottleneck Gallery’s website, which kicked off on Wednesday, March 17, at 12 p.m. ET. See a preview of the exclusive new print below:

Image via Bottleneck Gallery

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Composer Tom Holkenborg on Throwing Out His Original ‘Justice League’ Score for The Snyder Cut

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: Bob Odenkirk Explains How He Transformed From Dad Bod to John Wick in 'Nobody' "I knew that I had to go to a whole other level if I wanted to actually do the fighting and not get hurt."