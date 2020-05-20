Zack Snyder Confirms The Snyder Cut Coming to HBO Max, Zod Help Us All

Well, it finally happened: Zack Snyder confirmed his cut of Justice League will finally be released on HBO Max. This is a day fans of Snyder’s have been clamoring for since the director exited the project and the movie’s less-than-stellar reception when it hit theaters in November 2017. Over the years, the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has become synonymous with fans who have publicly demanded, pled, jonesed for, and craved Snyder’s version of Justice League which has remained shelved while Joss Whedon‘s version, which is the one we as a global community have seen after The Avengers director took over after Snyder’s exit.

Snyder made the game-changing announcement on Wednesday afternoon following a watch-along of his 2013 movie Man of Steel. Following the movie, Snyder was joined by his wife and creative partner, Deborah Snyder, and DCEU star Henry Cavill for a Q&A session with a select group of fans on the Vero app. As the Q&A came to a close, one fan asked when Snyder would release his version of Justice League. This question prompted some of the demurring we’ve heard from Snyder over the years before Cavill eventually remarked, “I’d like to see it.” Snyder then proceeded to playfully act as if he’d maybe-kinda-sorta be down to release his cut of Justice League and revealed an HBO Max poster for the movie.

The dramatic black-and-white poster as well as a press release from HBO Max reveal Snyder’s Justice League cut will be released in 2021. In a statement on this incredible event, Snyder shared, “I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the ‘SnyderCut’ movement for making this a reality.”

Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer chairman Robert Greenblatt shared in a statement just how long plans to release Snyder’s Justice League cut have been in the works and how things came together.

“Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures.”

Additionally, Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, commented, “Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League. This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut is officially expected to hit HBO Max some time in 2021. Until then, check out our calendar of release dates for other big superhero movies.