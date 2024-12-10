Zack Snyder’s Justice League stands as an achievement of the DC Extended Universe. An improvement over the 2017 theatrical release, the director's cut offers a richer, more cohesive, and emotionally resonant experience. Zack Snyder delivers his promise, imbuing the movie with the gravitas fans expected, restoring key character arcs and narrative elements that were either truncated or omitted entirely in the version that was reworked by Joss Whedon. With its extended runtime, the film takes its time to build its story, diving into the motivations of its heroes and villains while maintaining Snyder’s trademark visual style and epic genre storytelling.

The film is comprised of great scenes that turned it into a fan-favorite and even converted skeptics. From character-driven sequences to breathtaking action, the best scenes in Zack Snyder's Justice League showcase his ability to balance spectacle with substance. Snyder’s vision brings out the heart of the Justice League’s story, creating a film that not only celebrates the heroes but also resonates deeply with audiences. The DC Snyderverse may not see its continuation, but audiences can always rewatch the movie and relive its iconic scenes that make this cut one of the best entries in the superhero genre.

10 Knightmare Part II

"You need me to help you undo this world you created by letting her die."

In a haunting post-apocalyptic vision, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) leads a ragtag group of survivors — including Mera (Amber Heard), Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) —through a desolate world ruled by Darkseid. The centerpiece of this scene is a chilling exchange between Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker, as the two discuss past losses, including the death of Robin. The pair ends their conversation before any violence happens with a truce offer, symbolized by a Joker card given by the clown. The vision ends abruptly with a corrupted and terrifying Superman’s arrival before Bruce wakes up.

This scene was shot by Snyder himself, utilizing the "dream lens" he used for Army of the Dead. As the only new scene added specifically for the Snyder cut, it teases the darker direction the DCEU would've taken. The unlikely group poses a question about how they were formed in the first place and makes the audience wonder whether they can succeed or not. The interplay between Batman and the Joker provides a rare glimpse into their complex relationship in Snyder’s universe.

9 Darkseid’s Invasion

"A name cursed and feared in every universe."

Through a flashback narrated by Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), the film recounts the first invasion of Earth by Darkseid. The battle pits the alliance of Earth — including Amazons, Atlanteans, and humans — against Darkseid’s formidable army. The fight is brutal and epic, with gods like Zeus and Ares leading the charge to repel the invaders and Darkseid killing a Green Lantern Corps member, Yalan-Gur. Despite having found the Anti-Life Equation, Darkseid is ultimately defeated and forced to retreat after suffering a grievous wound, leaving behind the Mother Boxes on Earth before they're even used.

Restored to its original intention by featuring Darkseid and not Steppenwolf, the scene is a visual and narrative spectacle, showcasing the scale and stakes of the conflict against the conqueror of worlds. The mythology-laden storytelling and stunning effects make it feel like an ancient legend brought to life, and the battle's grandeur highlights the immense threat Darkseid poses. Snyder teased that in his planned third Justice League film, Earth would have to unite once again, like in the old days, to defeat Darkseid.

8 Wonder Woman’s Rescue

"Believe it."

One of the standout moments early in Zack Snyder’s Justice League is Wonder Woman’s heroic intervention during a terrorist attack in London. When a group of armed extremists storms a building and takes hostages, Diana arrives to stop them with no holds barred. The situation escalates as the terrorists attempt to detonate a bomb, but Wonder Woman leaps into action, deflecting bullets with lightning-fast precision and neutralizing the attackers. She hurls the bomb skyward, saving everyone in the building, and returns with a final blow to end the terrorist leader.

Zack Snyder clearly loves shooting action scenes with Wonder Woman, as she arguably possesses the best moves throughout the film. This scene captures the essence of Wonder Woman’s character: heroic, fierce, and compassionate. The fight choreography is exhilarating, showcasing Diana’s well-honed combat skills, speed, and precision. The scene also features Junkie XL’s interpretation of the Wonder Woman theme, adding a memorable, new motif to the Hans Zimmer composition. It's also a somewhat confusing scene since Wonder Woman kills the terrorists, but it remains quite thrilling.

7 The Final Battle

"We finally have a plan."

The climactic final battle against Steppenwolf in the Snyder cut is a solid display of teamwork and raw power. The Justice League, now fully assembled and equipped with a plan, storms Steppenwolf's stronghold to prevent him from uniting the three Mother Boxes and destroying Earth. Each member of the team plays a critical role: Wonder Woman and Aquaman engage Steppenwolf in intense combat, Batman fends off Parademons, and Cyborg works to separate the Mother Boxes while The Flash creates an energy charge to aid him. The fight culminates in Superman’s (Henry Cavill) dramatic arrival, donning his black suit and effortlessly overpowering Steppenwolf.

Lit in a normal, natural night sky, this sequence is unforgettable due to its perfect balance of high-stakes action and character moments. Each hero has a distinct purpose in the fight, showcasing their unique abilities and emphasizing their teamwork. The stunning visuals with the signature Snyder slow-mos, paired with Junkie XL’s epic score, make the battle feel monumental. If the movie played at cinemas, Superman’s arrival at the scene would ignite the loudest cheers from DCEU fans. It's a great payoff for almost two hours of character-building for each team member.

6 Steppenwolf's Assault on Themyscira

"We have no fear!"

Tasked with retrieving the Mother Boxes, Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) arrives at Themyscira and faces off against the Amazons in a brutal battle. The Amazons fight valiantly, trapping Steppenwolf in the temple where they protected the Mother Box and sinking the temple into the sea. But Steppenwolf’s raw power proves overwhelming; he chases several Amazonians and ultimately retrieves the box from Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) and her warriors. Before the true force of the island corners him, Steppenwolf transports himself out of the island.

This scene is both exhilarating and heartbreaking, showcasing the Amazons’ courage and sacrifice. The fight scenes and visuals are breathtaking, with the battle encapsulating the high stakes of the war against Steppenwolf. It also establishes him as a formidable villain, capable of defeating even the most skilled warriors. The emotional weight of the Amazons’ losses adds depth to the scene, making it one of the most impactful moments in the film.

5 Reunion at Smallville

"I have a second chance, Lo."

After being resurrected by the Justice League, Clark Kent returns to his childhood home in Smallville with Lois Lane (Amy Adams). As he walks through the familiar surroundings and wears his plaid shirt, memories begin to flood back. Noticing that Lois is wearing the ring he intended to give her, he confirms that he still wants to marry her. Her mother, Martha Kent (Diane Lane), returns to Kent farm in half disbelief, reuniting with her son.

This quiet, heartfelt moment is a stark contrast to the chaos surrounding Clark's resurrection, grounding the story in a deeply human connection. This scene is great because it emphasizes the inherent humanity apart from Superman's usual, bombastic heroic moments. The raw emotion of the reunion and the simplicity of returning home highlight the themes of love and identity central to Superman’s character. It provides a moment of calm reflection, reminding audiences of what Superman stands for before his triumphant return to the battlefield.

4 Barry Allen Saves Iris West

"Oh gosh, I hope everyone's okay!"

In a breathtaking sequence at the beginning of Part 3, Barry Allen uses his powers to save Iris West (Kiersey Clemons) from a fatal car accident. Moving at super speed, time slows as Barry carefully maneuvers through the chaos and gently places her on the ground, showcasing his incredible abilities in vivid detail. The scene also shows Barry's playful side, as he manages to steal a sausage that will be useful for his job interview. Then, Barry flees the scene before Iris fully realizes what has happened.

This scene is a standout because not only was it removed from the 2017 version, but it's also a showcase of Snyder's signature style. Accompanied by a beautiful rendition of "Song to the Siren" by Rose Betts, it perfectly encapsulates The Flash’s abilities while introducing a romantic undertone to his character. The visual effects are stunning, making the use of speed feel almost poetic. It’s a poignant moment that sets up his connection with Iris in a meaningful way.

3 Superman’s Flight

"Fly, son. It's time."

Deciding to help the Justice League, Superman pays a visit to the Kryptonian scout ship in the middle of Metropolis, which provides him with a new black suit. Superman takes a quiet yet powerful flight to reassert his connection to Earth and his role as its protector. The scene is accompanied by voiceovers of his two fathers, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), offering words of wisdom. As the voice of Pa Kent encourages him to fly, Superman soars through the sky, absorbing the power of the sun.

With a gorgeous visual and the powerful Hans Zimmer's Superman theme, the scene is both inspiring and reflective, symbolizing Superman’s rebirth. The most poignant moment comes from the voice of Jonathan Kent, as he finally believes that it is time for his son to save the world after previously holding him back in fears of his safety in Man of Steel. It is through both his fathers' voices that Superman regains his confidence and moral strength. In the arc that Snyder had prepared for Superman throughout five movies, this moment is pivotal to making Superman the hero we all know and love.

2 Cyborg Origins

"In the world of ones and zeroes, you are the absolute master."

In Part 3, titled "Beloved Mother Beloved Son," Cyborg's backstory is explored in detail, showing Victor Stone’s transformation into a cybernetic being after a horrific accident. He is a promising young student with great athletic prowess and an empathetic heart, but the accident kills his mother and leaves him disfigured. His father, Silas Stone (Joe Morton), utilizes the Motherbox, which infuses VIctor with knowledge and powers to manipulate and conquer all systems in the world. In his first act using his powers, Victor gives a cash prize to a working mother who has unfairly struggled for most of her life.

Cyborg's origins were entirely left on the cutting room floor in the 2017 cut, but Zack Snyder's Justice League made Cyborg the anchor of its story. Arguably the least popular member of the Justice League for the general audience, Cyborg is carefully introduced so that everyone can immediately invest in his character. His struggle with identity and loss resonates on a deeply human level, while his eventual acceptance of his role as a hero is both inspiring and moving.

1 Into the Speed Force

"One of the best of the best."

While the League has shown great teamwork, they are apparently too late in preventing the Motherboxes from reaching Unity. The boxes unite and explode, instantly killing the heroes. However, Barry Allen finds the moment to enter the Speed Force and runs faster than the speed of light to reverse time. As Barry races against the collapsing world, he recalls the main reason he's doing this: to save his father from wrongful incarceration. His reflection on his father’s teachings adds an emotional layer to the sequence.

This scene is a perfectly executed piece of storytelling and visuals, showcasing The Flash’s full potential while delivering an emotionally charged moment of heroism. Despite being set up as a comedic relief in a group of superserious heroes, Barry evolves into a pivotal figure in the League. With a powerful score by Junkie XL, this scene is the most unforgettable moment in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It has been proven to be a favorite, as it won the fan-voted Oscar Cheer Moment at the 2022 Academy Awards.

