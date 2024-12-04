Zack Snyder’s Justice League is celebrated as a landmark achievement in superhero filmmaking, delivering a long-awaited vision that many fans had been yearning for. Director Zack Snyder crafts a bold and ambitious epic that expands the story with deeper character arcs, more detailed lore, and an overall darker tone that reflects his signature style.

However, even with its merits and extended runtime, the film is not immune to moments that can leave viewers scratching their heads or questioning certain plot elements. These inconsistencies, though not undermining the film’s overall impact, make one pause and wonder about the logic behind them. Whether it’s the seemingly sudden cosmic alert triggered by Superman’s death or Darkseid's convenient amnesia, these are the most confusing scenes in Zack Snyder's Justice League. This article will rank them based on what they add to the story, where they fall short, and why they continue to spark debate among fans.

10 S.T.A.R. Labs' Strategic Location

"We work for the DOD."

S.T.A.R. Labs is depicted as a hub of advanced technological research and innovation in the film, headed by Silas Stone (Joe Morton). The lab is conveniently located at the center of Metropolis, near the Heroes' Park, the epicenter of the Black Zero event depicted in Man of Steel. When questioned by authorities after several abductions happen, Stone explains that the Department of Defense enlisted the lab to study xenoscience—alien technology, which includes the Kryptonian scout ship from Man of Steel.

Such an important lab placed in the middle of the city feels dangerous, especially because it is not solely researching Superman's ship. With Ryan Choi (Ryan Zheng), S.T.A.R. Labs experiments with an electron laser, which frankly has minimal relation to xenoscience. Secretively, Stone also tests the Motherbox, making the lab a target for Steppenwolf. The DCEU has taken shortcuts in its geography for convenience, such as Gotham being located just across the bay from Metropolis, and this is just another one of them.

9 Atlanteans Speaking Fish Language

Cool on the page, silly in execution

The portrayal of Atlanteans in the Snyder Cut differs greatly from James Wan's Aquaman. Apart from being costumed like an otherworldly kingdom, Snyder opts for realism by making the Atlanteans communicate just like sea creatures when they're submerged. In one scene, Mera (Amber Heard) instructs the Atlantean guards to strengthen the security surrounding their Motherbox, using sounds that are similar to dolphins. The Atlanteans could only speak normally, as humans do when they create air bubbles.

This decision to make them sound like marine creatures while conversing underwater is an element that stands out. While it’s a creative way to show how the universe is grounded in realism and suggest how their communication adapts to their environment, it also raises questions about consistency. For one, the use of air bubbles is useless when communicating with one Atlantean to another. When Mera or Vulko (Willem Dafoe) speak with Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), it makes sense because Arthur may not be well-versed in their habits, as he is half-blooded.

8 Silas Stone's Sacrifice

Emotionally poignant but narratively incoherent

Silas Stone’s heroic sacrifice is a pivotal moment that propels the plot forward and highlights the depth of his love for his son. When Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) comes to claim the Motherbox at S.T.A.R. Labs, Silas stays behind to ensure it is protected. He tries to mark it by shooting the box with an electron laser but does not have enough time to escape and must switch on the laser with him inside the chamber, leaving Victor (Ray Fisher) in agony.

Silas' decision to face certain death, despite the desperate odds, underscores his dedication but also raises questions about the necessity of his choice. In this situation, the sacrifice appears dramatic but may not align with its actual practical needs. There is at least one alternate outcome that could happen: with Victor holding off Steppenwolf, Silas can still step out of the chamber and turn on the laser remotely. Either way, Steppenwolf may still get his way by defeating Victor or using his boom tube to obtain the box. In this scenario, his noble act feels more like a plot device than a logical outcome.

7 Motherboxes Calling After Superman Died

No Man of Steel? No problem.

The Motherboxes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League are integral to the conflict in the movie. It is implied that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) last cry when stabbed by Doomsday triggers the Motherboxes. They begin to react, calling to Apokolips and Steppenwolf's forces. When Superman dies, the Motherbox in Themyscira and Atlantis begin to show suspicious activities, signaling the impending return of old enemies.

The death of Superman seems to trigger many events in the DCEU, such as the emergence of metahumans, as mentioned in Suicide Squad, and the Motherboxes' reactivation. However, it also feels convenient that they wait until Superman dies to be triggered because even before, Silas Stone had activated one of the Motherboxes to save his son from a fatal accident. Should Darkseid decide to invade, then Earth is left unprotected and could easily fall. Nevertheless, as Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) explains, Motherboxes are so advanced that they seem like sorcery, so maybe they have their reasons.

6 Atlanteans Breathing Above Water

Turns out, Atlanteans can be tricky

In his quest for Motherboxes, Steppenwolf terrorizes Themyscira and Atlantis. To obtain the Motherbox of Atlantis, Steppenwolf and his Parademons take several Atlantean guards to the surface and interrogate them. Not one of them discloses the location, but resourceful Steppenwolf takes a peak into one of the guards' minds and locates it. This scene is one of the more visually striking moments in Zack Snyder's Justice League for its seamless CGI, but it raises one important question.

The confusion stems from the established idea that Atlanteans can only breathe underwater. Just earlier in the movie, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince review some of the potential candidates to join the fight. They look at footage of Aquaman, who breathes underwater, and Bruce adds that he was speaking regularly when he encountered him in Iceland, with Diana concluding it's because of his half-blood ancestry. Yet, in the context of Steppenwolf’s interrogation, the Atlanteans engage in lengthy conversations without gasping for water. Since the guards are not half-blood, they should not be able to do so.

5 The League Waits

Urgency isn't exactly rampant in the League, huh?

After learning the location of Steppenwolf's base at Pozharnov, Russia, thanks to Silas Stone's sacrifice, the League realizes they must intercept Steppenwolf before the Motherboxes reach unity. Nevertheless, in the next scene, they are depicted waiting at the Batcave. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) is munching, while Bruce Wayne tells the story of his foreboding dream to Diana Prince, which audiences saw in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Eventually, Batman's Flying Fox takes flight because of Cyborg's initiative to communicate with and fix it. The choice to have the League just standing there rather than take immediate action feels at odds with their previous determination. Given the stakes—the fate of the world—this pause seems unnecessary. The scene would flow better if Bruce instructed Victor Stone to try to take a stab at fixing the vehicle. Still, audiences just need to have faith that the Justice League will prevail.

4 Wonder Woman's Deadly Final Blow

She apparently has no trouble killing

In her introductory scene, Wonder Woman faces a group of terrorists attacking the Old Bailey Courthouse in London, taking civilians hostage and aiming to blow up a bomb to demolish four city blocks. Wonder Woman swiftly defeats the terrorists and diffuses the bomb before standing off with the head of the operations, played by Game of Thrones's Michael McElhatton, who played the evil Roose Bolton. The black-clad terrorist stands in disbelief after Wonder Woman deflects all the bullets he fired. She encourages him to believe what he sees before delivering her fatal final blow.

Compared to Patty Jenkins' films, Wonder Woman is depicted to be fiercer in Snyder's films. While this moment underscores her warrior nature, it’s hard to see why such a move was necessary when she could've chosen to incapacitate the man more discreetly. With her final move, Wonder Woman also destroys a historic building despite her day job working at the Louvre Museum restoring artworks. She also kills the terrorists in front of school children, which is highly uncalled for. One of the schoolchildren says that she aspires to be like her someday, and the audience can only hope that she will deal with things much more softly in the future.

3 Martian Manhunter's Disguise

Was there actually a need for him to assume Ma Kent's likeness?

Martha Kent (Diane Lane) takes the initiative to speak to Lois Lane (Amy Adams), encouraging her to return to her old self after Clark Kent's death. This encounter is poignant and helps Lois achieve acceptance. Then, in one of the film’s more surprising moments, Martha is revealed to be Martian Manhunter, who has disguised himself as General Swanwick (Harry Lennix) throughout the DCEU.

The scene, and also his meeting with Bruce Wayne at the end of the film, hints at the larger, heroic role the Martian would've played in future DCEU movies. However, while it’s a nod to the character’s shape-shifting abilities, the reveal undercuts the beautiful moment between Martha and Lois. Moreover, it raises more questions about the passiveness of the Martian Manhunter, who has personally seen at least two crises involving Superman.

2 The Motherbox of Men

"The Nazis found the box..."

After Darkseid's defeat, the Motherboxes were hidden by the Earth's alliance to prevent a similar invasion from happening again. The boxes are separated and hidden by the Amazons, the Atlanteans, and the race of mortal men. The Amazons use the power of the sun to forge an impenetrable case and store it in a special, highly guarded temple on their secret island, and the Atlanteans harness the abilities of sea creatures to further seal it and enclose it in their kingdom. However, the king of men entrusted to carry on this task only buried the box in a shallow hole in a random forest.

The shallow burial of the Motherboxes raises significant logistical questions. Was that location chosen deliberately, or did the king just want to be rid of it? This discrepancy leaves audiences wondering how such crucial artifacts could be left unguarded for centuries. Victor Stone discloses that the Nazis discovered the box and then found its way to the vaults of the Department of Defense, eventually utilized by Silas Stone. The Motherbox of Men turns out to be the final one Steppenwolf obtained, so maybe the king knew what he was doing.

1 Darkseid Forgets The Only Planet That Defeats Him

Darkseid kinda forgot about Earth

Darkseid arrives with grand plans of conquering Earth using the power of the Motherboxes and the recently found Anti-Life Equation. However, the formidable conqueror of numerous worlds did not expect such resistance and was soundly defeated. The Motherboxes are left behind on Earth, and the deadly equation remains hidden. As Darkseid retreats, the Earth becomes anonymous among trillions of worlds on his radar.

Despite his vast intelligence and dominance over the forces of Apokolips, it’s perplexing how an essential piece of his conquest could slip from his mind entirely. Earth is the only world that defeats him and has the three Motherboxes and the Anti-Life Equation. Was it simply an oversight after his defeat, or was there an implication that something else caused him to lose memory? A formidable antagonist should be more meticulous when it comes to his means of conquest, and this oversight makes it hard for the audience to reconcile his power with this seemingly avoidable mistake.

