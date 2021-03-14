With only days left before the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League later this week, the anticipation factor has never been so high, and Snyder himself is beginning to make the rounds in the press cycle to promote the upcoming premiere of his long-awaited director's cut on HBO Max. In a new interview with the New York Times, Snyder delved deep into discussing the journey behind his original departure from Justice League and eventually returning to see his original vision for the film fully realized.

When it was confirmed that Snyder would be coming back to finish his assembly cut of Justice League, he was given a $70 million dollar budget by Warner Bros. to do so. The film's original cast, including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller, all reprised their roles, but there were some new additions this time around, including extra scenes that were filmed with Jared Leto in the role of the Joker.

The result is a four-hour project with six chapter titles that will reportedly end on a cliffhanger, which Snyder confirmed with the Times satisfies his version of the movie. But what would Snyder's potential Justice League 2 actually look like? The director teased his plan for developing future sequels and how that would play out on-screen.

It’s the fall of Earth, when Superman succumbs to anti-life. And then sending Flash back in time to change one element so that doesn’t happen. And then the big battle where we beat him. When [the villain] Darkseid comes to Earth, in the movie that you’ll never see, the armies of Earth all unite again, as they did before. This time there would be aircraft carriers and Special Forces guys, all the armies of the world would come together, as well as [Aquaman’s fellow] Atlanteans rising out of the ocean and the Themyscirans [Wonder Woman’s compatriots] coming off their island. That was our big finale. But it’s a long drum roll and guitar solo to get there.

For the moment, however, there aren't any immediate plans for Snyder to make a sequel, so we'll have to entertain the thought of what could have been. Provided there are no more accidental leaks, Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled for a March 18 release on HBO Max.

