It looks like Netflix is ready for some superhero action, as several titles from the DC Extended Universe are set to be added to the streaming platform's catalog on December 1. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Wonder Woman are some of the adventures that will be available for watching as part of the new collection coming to Netflix. While the rights to the films won't be exclusive, given that they're still available on platforms such as Max and Prime Video, it will make Zack Snyder's vision and the legacy that came after his stories more accessible to the public.

Other titles that will be added to Netflix's library on the same day will move away from the Justice League, including Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While their titles may be similar, both movies about the dangerous team of anonymous supervillains are different from one another, with Suicide Squad being released in 2016 under the direction of David Ayer. On the other hand, The Suicide Squad is the follow-up released five years later, directed by James Gunn and featuring the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. And there's still more action to come.

The Rest of the DCEU Franchise

Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984 will be the final titles added to Netflix as part of this collection. It's important to note that the Snyder cut of Justice League is only available for streaming on Max and that the movie available on Netflix will be the theatrical cut seen on the big screen back in 2017. While some titles such as Shazam! and Aquaman, as well as recent titles like Black Adam and The Flash won't be coming to Netflix for now, most of the early stories set within the DC Extended Universe will find a new streaming home in a month's time. Superman (Henry Cavill) and Batman (Ben Affleck) had a lot of work to do while they were slowly becoming a part of a larger team, and their story will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.

The Future of the DCU

When it comes to the future of the franchise, a new universe is about to begin under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The first projects released set in the new timeline will be the Creature Commandos animated television series set to debut on Max at some point next year. But the new DCU will kick off in a big way when Superman: Legacy flies towards the big screen in the summer of 2025. Warner Bros. is looking to take their heroes in a new direction, and Gunn and Safran already have a plan to make the stars of their new universe shine.

Justice League and other DC titles are currently streaming on Max and will hit Netflix on December 1.

