HBO Max has released a brand new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. In a truly surprising move, Zack Snyder unveiled the official trailer for his cut of the DCEU's Justice League ahead of schedule on Sunday. The official trailer arrives one month before Snyder's four-hour Justice League movie premieres on HBO Max. Snyder and HBO Max have been releasing new teases related to Zack Snyder's Justice League at regular intervals in recent weeks, including the official synopsis, tons of new posters, a teaser featuring a great shot of Henry Cavill's Superman using his laser eyes, and even an ominous tease about the appearance of Jared Leto's Joker.

We knew the official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League would be arriving on Valentine's Day — we just didn't know it would arrive so early. Last week, on Super Bowl Sunday, Snyder shared a tweet with a clip of Victor Stone (Ray Fisher) in his pre-Cyborg days playing in a football game. The Super Bowl-appropriate clip also noted that a new trailer would be arriving today, Valentine's Day, around 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT. So, imagine our surprise when Snyder and HBO Max dropped the official Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer way earlier than expected to ensure that our Valentine's Day was as epic as possible.

Image via HBO Max

There is a lot to process in this official trailer. First off, as fans have known and as has been confirmed with previous Snyder Cut Justice League teasers and trailers, plenty of footage has been brought over from 2017's Justice League. Shots like Ben Affleck's Batman fighting the Parademons and the Amazons uniting to prevent Steppenwolf from stealing a Mother Box have made their way into Snyder's new version. But there is a ton of new footage that teases a brighter, more energetic, and truer-to-Snyder version of Justice League. Among the exciting moments in the official trailer are all the new shots we get of Fisher as Cyborg (a promise that the Snyder Cut Cyborg will have far more to do), a preview of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen saving Iris West (Kiersey Clemons), and Superman looking rad as hell in his black suit. But the most exciting moment is the trailer's final tease featuring Joker, who appears to Batman in a post-apocalyptic vision. I don't know about you but...I think I'm excited for Zack Snyder's Justice League?

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18. Check out the riveting new trailer below. For more, get a closer look at Jared Leto's Justice League Joker.

Here's the official synopsis for Zack Snyder's Justice League:

In 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid — and their dreadful intentions.

