We now have another trailer teaser for the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a 4.5-hour movie that will drop on HBO Max next month. It’s unclear how much the new version will differ from the 2017 version, although given its length and expectations, folks should expect a drastically different film than what was originally released a few years ago.

One of those key differences that this trailer teaser shows: Darkseid. Darkseid was basically intended to be the big bad of Snyder’s vision for the DCEU, a menace so grand that he had to be presaged by Steppenwolf as well as the “Knightmare” sequence from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. I guess the closest corollary would be Thanos—an intergalactic destroyer of worlds who is also CGI. That being said, Marvel had a bunch of stinger scenes to set up Thanos and still needed to give him center stage in Avengers: Infinity War to make him a compelling character, and I’m curious how much time will be devoted to making us care about Darkseid and his motivations.

Of course, for some, none of that really matters. It’s funny that this superhero movie has drawn such clear battle lines with ardent fans arguing that anyone who dares critique this movie has an agenda against it while also making the movie essentially criticproof; those who have decided to love it will do so no matter what because they willed the movie into existence. For my part, I’m genuinely curious to see what Snyder’s original vision was, or at least a Justice League that has a vision as opposed to the 2017 version which the studio hacked together and feels authored by no one.

Check out the trailer teaser below, and come back on Sunday for the full trailer. Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on March 18th on HBO Max.

