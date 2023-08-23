The Big Picture Zack Snyder's Justice League trilogy, including Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman, is being re-released on 4K this Fall with new artwork and 10 art cards.

The trilogy box set does not include the theatrical versions of Batman v. Superman and Justice League, nor the Justice is Gray Edition of Snyder's cut.

Justice League's 4K steelbook will be released separately on October 20 and can be pre-ordered on Walmart's website, while the trilogy can be pre-ordered on Amazon.

The DCEU days may be numbered, but the universe that director Zack Snyder started all the way back in 2013 has its fair share of gems. This includes Snyder’s own DC trilogy that the director finally got to complete with the four-hour cut of Justice League back in 2021. Now with one film remaining to release in the current timeline, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Snyder’s Justice League trilogy is getting a 4K re-release this Fall.

The new trilogy box set includes Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The release will feature the 10 art cards that came with the original box set in 2021 and will have all-new artwork of each film’s poster side by side. What’s not included in this release is the theatrical version of either Batman v Superman or Justice League as well as the Justice is Gray Edition of Snyder’s cut. If that wasn’t enough DC goodness for you, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is also getting an additional 4K steelbook release from Walmart with new artwork.

The Rocky Road of the DCEU

The DCEU is widely regarded as a failure thanks to its poor box office performance with Man of Steel being the start of its divisive path. However, Snyder’s version of Superman was ahead of its time as it told a real world first contact story with the famous character. It was this emotional epic that explored the realistic ramifications of a super being falling to Earth. That was doubled down in the even more divisive Batman v Superman which tackled the politics and race based hate surrounding the character through the lens of the US government and Batman. These films are regarded as cult classics today, but in the mid-2010s their less than stellar reception caused WB to flinch. The horror stories surrounding Justice League’s initial release are well documented at this point, but it’s just nice to live in a world where Snyder got to complete his darker vision.

When Does the Justice League Trilogy Re-Release on 4K?

Snyder’s Justice League trilogy is re-releasing on 4K October 3 while Justice League’s new 4K steelbook is releasing October 20. You can pre-order the trilogy on Amazon and the Steelbook on Walmart’s website now. All three films are currently streaming on Max.