After 'Zack Snyder's Justice League,' Warner Bros. apparently wants to make it clear that the SnyderVerse is now completed.

Hopes of a sequel for Zack Snyder’s Justice League are even smaller now that HBO Max released a trailer to celebrate the filmmaker’s finished Justice League trilogy. The trailer features scenes from Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman, and the recently released cut of Justice League written and directed by Zack Snyder.

The trailer focused on Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), showing how the heroes were presented in the three Snyder-directed films. From the rise of the Son of Krypton to his fight with the Dark Knight and the assembling of the Justice League, the new trailer gives fans a taste of the cinematic universe Snyder started to build for Warner/DC. However, the trailer announces this marks “the completion of Zack Snyder’s trilogy”, a clear nod to everyone who still had hope for Snyder ever coming back to the DC Universe.

A WarnerMedia CEO had already stated the SnyderVerse would not be restored, even if fans were asking for a Justice League follow-up after we got to see all the loose threads the Snyder Cut leaves for a sequel. Warner is even determined to build a new kind of cinematic universe, given life by the upcoming Flash movie. The trailer, then, is just the latest confirmation the SnyderBerse, love it or hate it, is an experiment that has come to an end.

Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League are all streaming on HBO Max right now. As for the future of the DC Universe, the next project we’ll get to see in theaters will be James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, set to be released on August 6.

You can watch the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League trilogy below:

