DiCaprio ultimately declined the role in the now-controversial superhero movie.

Snyder is currently working on plans for a massive Rebel Moon franchise at Netflix.

One of the most controversial comic book films in history almost looked entirely different. In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz promoting his upcoming film Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, director Zack Snyder revealed that he met with Oscar-winning star Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The role ultimately went to Jesse Eisenberg, but Snyder also revealed he had conversations with Adam Driver in addition to DiCaprio for the feature villain. The film was maligned by reviewers upon its release and divisive (at best) among fans, with a dismal 29% rating from critics and 63% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes.

This news comes as a bit of a shock, considering DiCaprio has been open throughout his career about avoiding comic book movies, so adamant about it as to pass that advice on to younger stars such as Timothée Chalamet. DiCaprio once told Chalamet the best guidance he could offer him was to "stay away from hard drugs and superhero movies." It would've been fun to see DiCaprio star as an iconic villain like Lex Luthor in a comic book movie. However, it's unlikely it would've significantly altered the movie's quality or perception, as Eisenberg's Luthor is not the film's Kryptonite.

Snyder said:

“He had a lot of great ideas actually, just in the meeting. I think in the end, he was like ‘Eh, I don’t know.’ But he was really smart about the material and really smart about the character. [...] He was the one that mentioned to me the idea about Superman fighting the Justice League at some point. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ He is a [comic guy]. I was like, ‘I’m going to put that over there.'”

What’s Next for Zack Snyder After DC?

It's hard to argue against the idea that DiCaprio would've been a stellar Lex Luthor, especially considering he almost starred as The Ridler in The Dark Knight Rises. As the DC universe moves into a new chapter helmed by James Gunn, it's fair to wonder what could've been in Snyder's DCEU without so much obvious intervention from non-creative factors. As for the DCEU, debuting both Batman and Wonder Woman in the same movie with larger plans for both characters was, in retrospect, not the best idea. Now, Snyder's focus has shifted to a new sci-fi franchise, Rebel Moon.

Snyder recently revealed he had plans for six Rebel Moon movies, but it's unclear if he'll be given the green light to see that vision through. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire currently holds a 21% critics rating from more than 170 reviews and a 57% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Time will tell if Snyder will be able to complete his conquest with six Rebel Moon movies in an all-new franchise (with no telling how many director's cuts).

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver arrives on Netflix tomorrow, April 19. Part One - A Child of Fire is available to watch now. Listen to Snyder's full comments on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast below.

