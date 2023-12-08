Zack Snyder is a filmmaker known for his frequently spectacular movies, a distinctive style that pairs things like dramatic lights with large quantities of slow-motion, and his use of music, which proves as ear-catching as his visuals are eye-catching. He can count himself among the ranks of other filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and James Gunn, who also have a knack for delivering when it comes to needle drops (Snyder's even tied to the last of those filmmakers in some interesting ways).

Snyder's next film is set to be Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, confirmed to have a score by Tom Holkenborg (AKA Junkie XL), though may not have needle drops in the traditional sense. This would put it in line with other Zack Snyder movies that emphasize traditional scores over using pre-existing songs (like Man of Steel), but in any event, the release of the film still makes it a good time to look over Snyder's use of music. Some of these songs are covers, and some are originals appearing in his movies, though all were memorably used throughout his filmography, with some of the best/most noteworthy ranked below.

10 'Army of the Dead' (2021)

"Viva Las Vegas" by Richard Cheese and Allison Crowe (Elvis Presley cover)

Image via Netflix

Elvis Presley has been a pretty big staple of the movies in the 2020s so far, what with a high-profile 2022 biopic about the King of Rock and Roll and a 2023 film called Priscilla, focusing on Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley. 2021 also saw a song of his get used in the best sequence of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead - admittedly, it's a cover by Richard Cheese and Allison Crowe, but it's hard not to think of "Viva Las Vegas" as one of Presley's signature songs.

The opening sequence has this cover play out as a montage of Las Vegas getting overwhelmed by undead forces plays out, and yes, there is an Elvis impersonator zombie among the crowd. It's an on-the-nose needle drop, considering Las Vegas ends up being the primary setting of this zombie/action/heist movie, but it still works well, and shows that Snyder still has what it takes to make his movies really hit the ground running (his other zombie movie, 2004's Dawn of the Dead, also has a fantastic opening).

Watch on Netflix

9 'Sucker Punch' (2011)

"Love is the Drug" by Carla Gugino and Oscar Isaac (Roxy Music cover)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Say what you want about Sucker Punch (and a lot has been said, given it's one of Snyder's more divisive and provocative movies), but it does undeniably have a great soundtrack. The film centers on a group of patients at a strange psychiatric facility, and the way one of them - a young woman known as Babydoll - escapes into strange fantastical worlds while also figuring out how she and the other patients can literally escape where they're confined.

Whenever Sucker Punch gets fantastical, it depicts some pretty strange and over-the-top sights, and the eclectic soundtrack helps further this feeling. When it comes to using Roxy Music's "Love is the Drug" - here covered by Carla Gugino and Oscar Isaac - the song is heard in the end credits, but appears earlier in the film's extended edition, where Cugino and Isaac's characters both perform the song on stage. Maybe it's only the end credits usage that counts as a true needle drop, therefore, but either way, it's a great song covered in an interesting way that's used well in a dark film about a psychiatric facility and surreal hallucinations.

8 'Watchmen' (2009)

"Pruit Igoe" and "Prophecies" by Philip Glass

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It takes guts to use a piece of music heavily tied to one movie in another film some years later. Tarantino generally re-purposes old Western themes well, and Zack Snyder did something similar in Watchmen, where he used two pieces by Philip Glass that were originally written for the groundbreaking documentary/essay film Koyaanisqatsi, released more than a quarter of a century earlier, in 1982.

"Pruit Igoe" and "Prophecies" are two haunting pieces of minimalist music used in Koyaanisqatsi to show a world gradually getting overrun by technology. In Watchmen, the pieces are mostly used to accompany the scenes that show how Jon Osterman was transformed into the mysterious and powerful Doctor Manhattan. The contexts are different enough that these pieces work equally well in both films, showing that by no means should a great piece of music always be relegated to appearing in just one movie.

Watch on Max

7 'Sucker Punch' (2011)

"Where Is My Mind?" by Yoav featuring Emily Browning (Pixies cover)

Returning to the strange, fantastical, sometimes action-packed, and often unsettling world of Sucker Punch, another noteworthy song used in the film would have to be "Where Is My Mind?", originally by Pixies. Perhaps the most iconic use of this song - and one where it appeared in its original form - was in the psychological thriller/(very) dark comedy movie Fight Club, heard at the very end of that 1999 David Fincher film.

Using a song called "Where Is My Mind?" wasn't exactly subtle when it was heard in Fight Club, and given the premise, setting, and themes of Sucker Punch, neither is it particularly unexpected to hear it here. But there's a reason "Where Is My Mind?" is a popular soundtrack choice for various films, even beyond its lyrics and title, given it sounds unsettling yet oddly intoxicating, and proves surprisingly catchy, too. The cover version - with vocals by Yoav and lead actress Emily Browning - in Sucker Punch is also distinctive, and helps it stand out from other films that use the song.

Rent on Apple TV

6 'Watchmen' (2009)

"Unforgettable" by Nat King Cole

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Watchmen is an incredibly violent superhero movie, and it makes that pretty apparent in the opening sequence, where a man who was once a crime fighter known as The Comedian is attacked and thrown out of his high-rise apartment. It's a dimly lit and incredibly grisly scene, and though other parts of the film prove more sadistic and bloody, it's the sort of opening sequence that serves to warn viewers, in a way, of what they're in for.

It would be memorable enough if it wasn't accompanied by any music, but ironically enough, the song "Unforgettable" is what helps the scene feel hard to forget. Nat King Cole's otherwise soothing and romantic song coupled with dark, shadowy shots of very much R-rated violence leaves an impact, and it says something about how effective the Watchmen soundtrack is that the use of "Unforgettable" is arguably overshadowed by some later soundtrack choices.

5 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

"Down with the Sickness" by Disturbed

Image via Universal Pictures

It may have sacrificed some of the satirical elements from the 1978 original, but Zack Snyder's remake of Dawn of the Dead in 2004 was nevertheless a good time, and an overall solidly made R-rated horror movie. The basic premise is the same across both movies, but the characters are different as are the overall tones, given the 1978 original is a social satire as well as a horror movie, while the 2004 version makes things a bit more explosive and action-packed.

Zack Snyder ends up getting good mileage out of Disturbed's "Down with the Sickness," as the original version is heard during the end credits, and an unusually slow, jazzier cover is heard during a montage earlier in the film. Notably, the cover version is done by Richard Cheese, who was also one of the people behind the cover of Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas" in Snyder's subsequent zombie movie, Army of the Dead.

Watch on Starz

4 'Watchmen' (2009)

"Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Out of all the songs that are known for being used often throughout film history, few have been featured quite as often as Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." Part of that comes from the fact that it's a popular song to cover, but the original has also popped up in films here and there, including in Watchmen. And, in all honesty, the use of "Hallelujah" here might be divisive, but it's certainly memorable, for better or worse.

It's used during a scene that could be described (in a PG way) as a romantic scene, with the bombastic nature of the sequence and the accompanying music making it one of the more divisive moments of the entire film. Still, it was gutsy on Snyder's part to include such a well-known song the way it was ultimately used here, and whether you come away loving or hating the use of "Hallelujah" here, you might have to, at the very least, begrudgingly admire the confidence with which it was used.

3 'Sucker Punch' (2011)

"Army of Me" by Björk featuring Skunk Anansie (remix)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Björk's music often feels cinematic in nature, and fittingly, she starred in - and wrote the music for - an all-time great musical in 2000 (Dancer in the Dark). As such, a spin on her 1995 song "Army of Me" works wonders for Sucker Punch, getting included here during an early fantasy/action sequence and then being heard once more during the end credits.

It perfectly complements the more exciting and action-focused parts of the movie, even if the truly elaborate stuff does more or less take place within dream sequences. It's got a sound to it that, beyond the lyrics, can work strangely well with the idea of something being fantastical or futuristic. Lyrically, it's another Zack Snyder needle drop that could be a bit on the nose, given how Babydoll is a bit of a one-woman-army in the worlds she travels to subconsciously, but whatever - it still works well.

2 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

"Song to the Siren" by Rose Betts

Image via Warner Bros.

The 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League really didn't work, and though Zack Snyder was credited with being the director, it was generally accepted that the film was not reflective of his true vision. The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League only confirmed this even more, with the four-hour cut of the film being visually bolder, more ambitious in scope, and generally better, thanks to it not having to cram too much into just two hours.

Many of the best moments in Zack Snyder's Justice League were reworked heavily from the "original" version or were new scenes entirely. One scene that wasn't in the original was Barry Allen/The Flash saving Iris West from a car crash, the scene expertly scored with a cover of Tim Buckley's "Song to the Siren," here sung by Rose Betts. It's more of a straightforward ballad than the slightly eerier and overall more haunting original, but this changed tone works fantastically for the sequence, which ends up being one of the best and most memorable in all four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

1 'Watchmen' (2009)

"The Times They Are a-Changin'" by Bob Dylan

Image via Warner Bros.

While not all would call Watchmen one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, most would have to admit that it has an iconic opening credits sequence; perhaps one of the genre's best. After the aforementioned opening scene underscored by Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable," Watchmen's opening credits begin, and they end up condensing a huge amount of history/backstory for the film's alternate timeline, all the while the very appropriate Bob Dylan song, "The Times They Are a-Changin,'" plays in the background.

Within the film, these scenes show changing times, sure, but they also represent changed times and historical events from what happened in the real world. The opening credits are undeniably effective in getting viewers up to speed with the alternate history that informs the rest of the movie's narrative, and underscoring it all with this iconic Dylan song is undoubtedly striking, perhaps being Watchmen's greatest scene and the overall best needle drop in any Zack Snyder movie.

NEXT: The Best Needle Drops in Stanley Kubrick Movies