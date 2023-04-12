Zack Snyder's a director who almost doesn't need an introduction. He's one of the biggest and most controversial names when it comes to 21st-century American blockbusters, and regardless of whether you love or hate his movies, you've likely heard of him and almost certainly have your own opinion on them. And regardless of what that opinion might be, it's hard to deny that Snyder certainly has a one-of-a-kind style.

Since 2004, he's made 10 feature films, and has an 11th on the way: 2023's Rebel Moon. His filmography so far hasn't maintained the greatest sense of consistency, with some very good films to his name and some less impressive ones. Still, the lesser Snyder films are usually interesting, or at least deliver neat visuals, which means that most of the films below (which are ranked worst to best, according to IMDb users) are worth seeking out.

10 'Army of the Dead' (2021)

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Army of the Dead was not Zack Snyder's first zombie film, but it is his most ambitious attempt at the genre so far. It mixes horror and action with a heist film premise, following a group of mercenaries who enter a quarantined zone that's overrun with the undead in an attempt to execute a risky - but potentially lucrative - mission involving breaking into a bank vault.

It delivers plenty of pulpy thrills and some genuinely grisly zombie carnage, but some of its divisive aspects have likely led to some IMDb users viewing it unfavorably. It's probably a good half-hour too long, the characters are largely very simple, and the film's constant use of shallow focus is sometimes baffling and distracting. If those flaws can be overlooked, though, there's plenty of fun to be had.

9 'Sucker Punch' (2011)

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

It's hard to know where to begin when breaking down Sucker Punch. It's easily one of Snyder's most divisive movies, owing to the fact it can be viewed in two very different ways. One reading of the film is that it's exploitative, schlocky, and fails at being feminist, while another reading is that the film's self-aware, and it offers meta-commentary on how female characters are viewed within the entertainment industry, films included.

The latter reading means that the gratuitous sexualization of the characters and the ridiculous action is potentially satirical, while the former reading would mean the film's sex appeal and action clash with any intended message. Both sides might have a point, because Sucker Punch could stand to make its point a little clearer... at least in the theatrical cut, which cut out important scenes near the end.

8 'Justice League' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

2017's Justice Leagueisn't really a Zack Snyder movie, even though it carries his name in the credits. He left the film after shooting had largely wrapped, at which point the studio appointed Joss Whedon to take over. This led to only about half of Justice League's 2-hour runtime containing footage shot by Snyder, and much of that footage was repurposed, re-edited, and altered via color grading.

The 2021 cut of the film has also shown just how little of this 2017 superhero team-up movie about resurrecting Superman was part of Snyder's original vision. How it's not the lowest-rated Snyder movie on IMDb is anyone's guess, and it has even less to offer post-Snyder Cut.

7 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

After directing a Superman movie in 2013, Snyder revisited the character in 2016 with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. As implied by the title, a new take on the character of Bruce Wayne/Batman - here played by Ben Affleck - is also included in the film, and yes, they do indeed butt heads throughout the film.

The movie just tries to do too much at once, given it has to be a sequel to a Superman film, introduce Batman, have them fight, have them resolve their differences in a way that makes the dawn of the Justice League possible, and also have characters like Wonder Woman and The Flash (briefly) introduced. It's a film of dizzying highs and frustrating lows, and is an overall flawed but fascinating entry in Snyder's filmography.

6 'Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole' (2010)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

There tends to be a good deal of CGI animation present throughout Zack Snyder's movies, but the awkwardly titled Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole is his only entirely animated film so far. It also stands out for being his first movie that feels mostly aimed at kids, or at least his most family-friendly movie to date.

It's... not terrible? It's very strange, and on the plus side, it features impressive animation and music, and a surprisingly grand story for a movie that's only 90-something minutes long. On the negative side of things, its pacing is wonky, some of the characters are irritating, and the humor misses more than it hits. It's the kind of movie that probably attracts a cult audience, and as such, it has a decent IMDb rating, but it's certainly not for everyone... which is ironic, considering its status as a family film.

5 'Man of Steel' (2013)

Image Via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Man of Steel saw the birth of the DCEU in 2013, which has since evolved (or perhaps mutated) in various ways throughout the subsequent decade. It was a darker retelling of Superman's origins than what many are used to, certainly feeling a little more grounded and less idealistic than the 1978 classic starring Christopher Reeve.

The darker and more intense approach worked for some, and felt a little wrong for others. It certainly wasn't as controversial as its 2016 sequel, but it undeniably began Zack Snyder's run of DC movies in a bold, interesting, and unapologetically Snyder-esque fashion.

4 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Zack Snyder entered the world of feature film directing with 2004's Dawn of the Dead, a remake of the classic 1978 zombie film of the same name. The two films share a premise - a group of survivors waiting out the zombie apocalypse by seeking refuge in a shopping mall - but each one follows very different characters.

RELATED: English-language Movies With Different Titles Abroad

Snyder's take on the premise certainly contains more action and a larger cast of characters who are all trying to survive. Even though it's not nearly as great as the original, it's still one of the better horror remakes out there, and benefits from delivering no-nonsense zombie thrills while not recreating the 1978 version to a T.

3 'Watchmen' (2009)

Image via Paramount Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

One of many great science-fiction movies released in 2009, Watchmentakes place in an alternate reality and pushes the superhero genre into exceedingly dark territory. It follows a group of former superheroes being targeted by someone who wants them dead, with it falling on them to discover who's behind it all.

It's a visually rich and frequently breathtaking movie to look at, and it perhaps represents Snyder at the height of his powers when it comes to style and brutal action sequences. It's very ambitious, and certainly far from perfect, but the strengths of Watchmen outweigh its weaknesses, making it stand out as one of Snyder's best.

2 '300' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Snyder is well-known for his love of slow motion, and few movies demonstrate that as well as 300. Almost all the action plays out in super slow-mo, and considering how much action there is in this stylized war epic, that naturally means there's a great deal of slow motion.

2004's Dawn of the Dead might have established Snyder as an up-and-coming director, but 300 was largely responsible for defining his style. That style has since become loved by some and hated by others, while potentially making all the remaining fence-sitters feel torn for almost two decades now. For better or worse, this entertaining, wildly over-the-top, and comically excessive action film gave birth to the Snyder audiences now know, love, dislike, and fear.

1 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Zack Snyder's Justice League is a director's cut of the 2017 original that runs twice as long, becoming four hours in the process. It tells the same basic story as 2017's Justice League, but in far more detail, with tons more clarity, and all the while giving better character development to heroes like The Flash and Cyborg, while also making the plan of the villains - Steppenwolf and Darkseid - a little clearer.

Four hours is a lot to take in, and the last 15 to 20 minutes of the movie make for a strange, potentially unsatisfying ending. However, the film is admirable as a true epic, and is such a huge improvement on the 2017 version that it's understandable why it's so highly regarded by IMDb users.

