Zack Snyder was always a famous director, especially with a certain group of fans, but his popularity skyrocketed following a surge of support for his Justice League movie to be made the way he intended. Known for his unique visual style and dark films, Snyder excels at making highly stylized, visually distinctive movies; he rose to prominence with adaptations but has also shown some great work on original stories.

Many of Snyder's works are polarizing to fans, with some loving the dark and expressive direction he takes them and some frustrated with the decisions or tone. Snyder has directed eleven films thus far, each with unique aspects that make it great while still feeling visually inventive. Quality aside, certain Snyder films have better rewatch value, whether due to enjoyability, cinematography, action, length, or plot. Movies like Rebel Moon and Man of Steel have drastically different rewatchability, but that's what makes Snyder's career interesting.

11 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scar Giver' (2024)

Starring Sofia Boutella, Charlotte Maggi, and Djimon Hounsou

Snyder's most recent film, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, is a sequel to this first Rebel Moon that continues Kora's (Sofia Boutella) story. She and the rest of the rebels land on a moon, where they go on an adventure and help a group of farmers protect their planet in a fight against the Motherworld. Only four months after the release of this movie, Netflix made a director's cut with additional scenes and an extensive runtime.

Rebel Moon Part Two is Snyder's worst movie and, in turn, his least rewatchable. With the film still fresh in fans' minds, it would be ridiculous for them to watch it again. The director's cut shouldn't fool fans; both adaptations are exaggerated and exhausting, feeling way longer than two hours. Snyder's filmmaking strengths aren't even present in this film, with lackluster action and a vibe bogged down in the boring story.

10 'Rebel Moon' (2023)

Starring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, and Ed Skrein

Originally written as a Star Wars movie, fans had high hopes for Rebel Moon after the success of Zack Snyder's Justice League. After the tyrannical Motherworld threatens the peace of a small planet in the corner of the galaxy, they send Kora (Boutella), a mysterious woman, to gather a group of warriors on neighboring planets to put up a fight.

Rebel Moon is a bloody fanfare film drowning in Snyder's style, unfortunately, for the worse. While the film does contain some impressive action, it is an overall bore with a confusing story and so much slow motion that it prolongs the film an extra ten minutes. Rebel Moon's director cut adds more action, but it doesn't help the story, still creating a tedious slog that the spectacle can't save.

9 'Sucker Punch' (2011)

Starring Emily Browning, Jena Malone, and Abbie Cornish

One of Snyder's earliest films, Sucker Punch, tells the story of Babydoll (Emily Browning) and her journey to escape her ill-awaited fate. Committed to a mental institution, Babydoll retreats into a fantasy world where she and the other inmates are powerful enough to do whatever they want. Together, they go on a quest to collect items and fight samurai and serpents to escape and live free.

Despite its intriguing concept, stunning visual style, and flair, the plot and characters drag Sucker Punch down. At just under two hours, the film isn't the worst rewatch, but fans should definitely set their sights on a different film, as this one lacks too much to be worth it. With director's cuts getting more popular, Snyder hopes to one day fix Sucker Punch to better match his vision, which would hopefully make the movie more rewatchable as well.

8 'Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole' (2010)

Starring Jim Sturgess, Emily Barclay, and David Wenham

Snyder's Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole is based on the Guardians of Ga'Hoole book series by Kathryn Laskey. ​After hearing tales of the Guardians of Ga'Hoole, Soren (Jim Sturgess) and his brother are captured by the Pure Ones, a group of evil owls. With the help of other captives, the owls escape and notify the Guardians to start a war between owls to regain freedom.

Many fans probably never knew this film existed, and those who do know might not have realized that Snyder directed it. That is because it's an odd choice for him as he was never one to touch on family-friendly films, instead focusing on dark and gritty aspects. While he is out of his element here, The Owls of Ga'Hoole is still decent, boasting solid visuals and an impactful story. Sadly, plans for a Guardians of Ga'Hoole were made but never materialized. Fans of the book should give this movie a rewatch, the same can't be said for other fans however.

7 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Starring Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Amy Adams

Continuing the DCEU, Snyder gives fans Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a movie that pits two of the most iconic superheroes against each other. After witnessing the destruction of Metropolis, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) blames Superman (Henry Cavill), which results in bad blood between the two heroes. However, after Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) interrupts, the heroes must put their quarrel to the side and deal with the newly-created Doomsday.

Batman v. Superman starts excellently, but unfortunately, the film takes a steady decline. Fans were hyped for what could have been the start of Snyder's great DC universe, but this film cemented the flawed representations of the beloved characters. Despite its baffling decisions and horrible Martha scene, Batman v. Superman still features some incredible action, including the fantastic warehouse scene, that warrants at least a few rewatches.

6 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

Starring Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Ray Fisher

After years of fan demand, Snyder finally got to bring his vision of the Justice League to life after the pitiful 2017 movie. With Superman (Cavill) dead and more threats looming, Batman (Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) recruit a new group of heroes to form a team. Meanwhile, Darkseid (Ray Porter) sends Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) to find the mother boxes in an invasion plan, leading to a war between the heroes and villains.

While Zack Snyder's Justice League is arguably his best film, the extensive runtime seriously hinders its rewatchability. At 242 minutes, it is one of the longest American movies, but Snyder got to tell a complete story of the Justice League that fans wouldn't mind being a bit longer. The runtime and slow motion aren't friendly to fans rewatching the film, but the quality, intense moments, and incredible adaptation of the League, specifically Cyborg, make up for it, creating a movie fans should definitely watch a second time.

5 'Army of the Dead' (2021)

Starring Ella Purnell, Dave Bautista, and Matthias Schweighöfer

Serving as a spiritual successor to Snyder's first film, Army of the Dead spent years in development hell before Netflix acquired the rights. After a zombie apocalypse hits Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries decide to pull off the biggest heist the world has ever seen at the casino. With relative success, fans should look out for an Army of the Dead prequel, which Netflix has planned.

Mixing the zombie genre and heist tropes isn't an idea anyone has had in mind, but Snyder's imaginative story has fans wondering why it wasn't done sooner. Army of the Dead isn't a masterpiece, but it is a fun movie that has fans entertained by the action and intrigued by the heist. The film is stylish and full of exaggerated zombie-killing fun, making it an excellent rewatch for fans looking for a good time.

4 'Man of Steel' (2013)

Starring Henry Cavill, Michael Shannon, and Amy Adams

Snyder reimagines Superman's origin story with a grittier feeling, trying to make the character more vulnerable and relatable. Whether fans like or dislike this style of Superman, many of the hero's origins are present in Man of Steel. The film shows Clark's (Cavill) arrival on Earth and his life growing up, followed by the appearance of the Kryptonian responsible for his homeworld's destruction, General Zod (Michael Shannon). Trying to create a new home for Kryptonians on Earth, Zod and his allies must face Superman in a city-wide fight.

The rewatchability of Man of Steel dramatically depends on the fans' reaction to Snyder's style. If they enjoy the dark and troubled Superman, this movie could shoot up to number one on their list; however, other fans likely never want to see this film again. Despite the polarizing opinions, Henry Cavill and Michael Shannon give great performances that deliver a unique perspective on Superman, brimming with action and spectacle, creating one of the best movies in the DCEU.

3 'Watchmen' (2009)

Starring Jackie Earle Haley, Patrick Wilson, and Malin Akerman

Based on Alan Moore's and Dave Gibbons's revolutionary comic, Watchmen was Snyder's third film and also received a director's cut. In a dystopian alternate history in 1985 ruled by superheroes, a group of aging heroes must investigate the murder of a team member. However, this investigation uncovers a plot to kill and discredit the heroes based on their shared dark past. Although mostly a faithful adaptation, but Darren Aronofsky changed Watchmen's ending to suit Moore's anti-establishment themes better.

While many agree that the comic still reigns supreme, and some debate whether the 2019 Watchmen is better, Syder's version is full of style and faithfulness, which still holds up. The film gives the feel of a comic book, and Snyder's dark/gritty style is perfect for this adaptation, making it a visually striking masterpiece. Despite being an incredible superhero movie, the long runtime and occasionally hollow moments stop Watchmen from being number one in Snyder's filmography.

2 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

Starring Sarah Polley, Kim Poirier, Ty Burrell

Snyder remakes the classic 1978 film in his directorial debut, which many view as the director's top film. After a zombie bites her husband, Ana (Sarah Polley) finds that her entire community is running rampant with the creatures. Teaming up with some survivors, they hole up in a shopping mall, fighting to survive as they deliver gruesome kills in a highly entertaining movie.

With Snyder's unique and gritty directing style and James Gunn's exceptionally humorous writing, Dawn of the Dead is a creative spin on the original, highlighting the strengths of DC's past and future leads. Despite Romero's lack of enthusiasm for the film, this remake greatly improved it, including the kills, comedy, and acting, making it one of the best horror remakes ever. The palatable runtime, amped-up zombie kills, and dark humor make it easy to rewatch repeatedly.

1 '300' (2007)

Starring Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, and Rodrigo Santoro

Based on Frank Miller's comic of the same name, Snyder's 300 tells an exaggerated version of the historical Battle of Thermopylae. Gerard Butler plays King Leonidas, who leads his three hundred spartans against 300,000 Persians led by the God-King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro). Despite being a suicide mission, the Spartans fight valiantly in an epic and stylized masterpiece from Snyder.

Like Watchmen, Snyder was the perfect choice for 300. His filming techniques and expertise stand out in the movie, making it incredibly faithful to the source material. Boasting memorable moments, beautiful cinematography, and bloody fun fights, 300 is easily Snyder's most rewatchable film. Fans of this movie should be pleasantly surprised by the supposed announcement of a 300 TV show prequel, with Snyder rumored to be helming the project.