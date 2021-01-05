Zack Snyder’s long-awaited director’s cut of 2017’s Justice League, appropriately titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is coming to HBO Max in March after three years of fervent fan speculation and rumors. However, Snyder recently made it clear that the release of the near-mythical Snyder Cut doesn’t necessarily mean he’s returning to the DC cinematic universe.

In an interview with Comic Book Debate, the director stated that there are currently no plans for him to make any more superhero movies featuring DC’s iconic roster of characters, while simultaneously indicating that he’s not opposed to the idea:

“Look, I never thought I’d be here doing this. I didn’t think I’d be finishing Justice League… The truth is, and it’s been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I’m working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine… As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies — five movies or something — but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier and I’m excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here, so who knows?”

Snyder is indeed busy, with his zombie action film Army of the Dead scheduled to hit Netflix sometime this year and a prequel film currently in the works. He has also continued to serve as executive producer on the DC universe films, including Wonder Woman 1984 and James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad. Whether or not I’m ready to drink the entire elixir of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the four-episode miniseries event will be exploding onto HBO Max in just a matter of weeks. Check out the latest trailer here.

