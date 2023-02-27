With the birth of the DCU, dedicated Zack Snyder fans are expressing dissatisfaction at the prospect of never seeing the Snyderverse completed, but that doesn't mean that James Gunn's DCU won't give them exactly what they need. Since the release of Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013, the DCEU promised a darker, grittier take on superhero movies than what competitors like Marvel Studios offered. This approach was then followed up with Snyder's Batman V Superman in 2016, which saw two of the world's most recognizable heroes face off, revealing their anger, and their desire for revenge and control. This glimpse of the sensational heroes with god-like powers, grounded and humanized by their flaws characterized the DCEU that Snyder was building.

Zack Snyder's Vision for the DCU Was Cut Short

Image via Warner Bros.

However, in 2017, after Snyder experienced personal tragedies and needed to step away from the Justice League film, Joss Whedon, of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and The Avengers success, was brought in to finish the movie and bring the tone more in line with the MCU. The result was a confused film that struggled to deliver a coherent message and a disgruntled cast who were called back and forth for reshoots to essentially change the entire film. This shift in direction from Warner Bros. executives appeared to mark the end of the Snyderverse, and despite cries to restore the director's cut, it wasn't until almost four years later in 2021 that the Snyder cut was actually released. And even that was in large part due to the Covid pandemic slowing other productions down and so Snyder was allowed to finish his vision and release an extended version to stream on HBO Max. This of course renewed Snyder fans' interest and desire to see his vision for the DCEU be completed, especially with the tease at the end of the Snyder cut hinting at what could have been.

We'll Probably Never See the Snyderverse Completed

Image via Warner Bros.

Unfortunately, the chances of the Snyderverse being completed are lower than ever before now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially revealed their vision for part of Chapter 1 of the DCU, titled "Gods and Monsters." This new direction is not what the Snyderfans had envisioned, but it could shape up to be exactly what they were looking for. Safran has a long history in Hollywood of producing films, with a large number of those being in the horror or superhero genre. Films like Annabelle, The Conjuring, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker make up just a small part of his extensive resume. Likewise, Gunn has written, directed, and produced many movies in similar areas such as Slither, Super, Brightburn, and Peacemaker. A brief look into their resume shows that both Safran and Gunn do not shy away from gritty, dark stories, and applying these elements into their storytelling and the rest of the DCU appears to be a natural progression for the pair.

The DCU Is in Safe Hands

Image via HBO

DC fans who are worried about the prospect of the DCU becoming too similar to the MCU should also recognize that Gunn and Safran have given clear promises and direction about the future of the DCU and how they intend to build the connected stories. With a major focus on the story, rather than what character can draw large audiences, or how they can capitalize on the popularity of something like the Snyderverse, instead, James Gunn intends to create a seamlessly interconnected universe. Rather than focusing on large crossover movies, the entire slate will feature cameos from others within the DCU, and this connectivity will extend beyond the movies and TV shows into video games and animation.

Different genres of stories will be explored. The first release, Superman: Legacy, promises to be a movie about hope and kindness, foundational aspects of the titular character. This tone will then be contrasted by later projects like Swamp Thing and The Authority which are sure to be much darker. Safran and Gunn clearly intend to bring to life a varied and full universe that will contain many of the elements that people loved from the Snyderverse, while also working in a variety of genres, just as can be seen in the MCU. This variety and the track record of the co-heads almost guarantee that the incoming slate of DCU films will tick a lot of boxes for fans of previous DC projects and that their passion for superheroes and horror elements will make an impact on the future of the DCU.

Snyderbros, There Is No Need to Lose Hope

Image via DC Studios

Snyderbros may be hesitant to let go of Snyder's vision, but as these projects are released and Gunn and Safran are allowed to explore their vision for a connected universe, it is likely that much of what Snyder promised will be delivered. It won't be exactly the same as the Injustice-inspired Knightmare where heroes like Batman and the Flash fight alongside villains like the Joker in order to overthrow an out-of-control Superman. But it will be with ultra-violent super teams like The Authority who are willing to cross as many lines as they need to in order to get the job done, so there are certainly going to be intensive conflicts. Creature Commandos, likewise, is a team of folklore monsters and creatures who saw their origins in World War II in the comics, the story of how this supernatural team comes together and what their mission is in the DCU is likely to be appropriately dark, as much as it may be quirky.

Ultimately, the varied slate of films and shows already announced, along with the proven track records of Gunn and Safran is sure to reflect their earlier works. The Suicide Squad earned its R rating thanks to its liberal use of violence, gore, and intense scenes. As much as it included quirky moments like an entire Suicide Squad A-team being wiped out before the title screen, they balance these moments with humor to ensure that audiences don't grow tired of the grittiness. This doesn't lessen the impact of the harsher scenes, and ultimately, it delivers a more rounded-out and balanced film. As a result, the DCU will not lack anything for not completing the Zack Snyder stories that were set up over a decade ago in the DCEU, but it will be able to achieve overall better results thanks to the vision and experience of the extremely talented and seasoned James Gunn and Peter Safran.