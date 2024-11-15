The working relationship between Zack Snyder and Netflix is set to continue. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director will helm an action movie centered around the Los Angeles Police Department. Not only will Snyder direct the feature for the studio, but he will also write the screenplay for the project alongside Kurt Johnstad. The pair have worked together for years. Details connected to the premise of the upcoming film remain under wraps. But something that will make this project stand out is the fact that it will take place in a grounded reality, unlike the other titles from Snyder's career.

Zack Snyder recently worked with Netflix on the Rebel Moon movies. The space opera narrative follows Kora (Sophia Boutella), a brilliant warrior with a complicated past who wanted to free the galaxy from the claws of the evil Imperium. The first installment of the franchise was released around a year ago. Audiences didn't have to wait too long for the premiere of Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver. With Kora's story now behind him, Snyder is free to pursue other projects alongside the company that has worked on many of his movies by this point of the filmmaker's career.

Before diving deep into the Rebel Moon movies, Zack Snyder directed Army of the Dead for Netflix. The unpredictable heist adventure starred Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick and Ana de la Reguera. Over the years, Snyder has created stories that have the potential to become massive franchises for Netflix. Considering how his latest film is meant to be a more grounded story, it remains to be seen if the movie has the commercial potential Netflix desires.

Snyder Moves On From DC Comics

Snyder's working relationship with Netflix has allowed him to move on from his time working behind-the-scenes with Warner Bros. in order to develop the DC Extended Universe. The director created Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League for the studio. A family tragedy forced Snyder to step away from the theatrical cut of Justice League and from the entire franchise. Netflix has allowed the filmmaker to pursue other stories in recent years, giving Snyder the opportunity to create new worlds for his followers to enjoy. Time will tell if the upcoming movie centered around the Los Angeles Police Department can live up to the hype.

A release date for Zack Snyder's upcoming film hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.