Zack Snyder has shared an in progress poster for the upcoming Full Circle screenings of his DC Extended Universe films in Los Angeles, featuring characters from Justice League. The poster will be exclusive to the screenings, and will go to benefit mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The cause has been very personal to Snyder, whose daughter passed away in 2017. Snyder dedicated his 2021 director's cut of Justice League to her.

The poster was created by comic book artist Jim Lee. Lee has worked on many iconic comic book storylines including Batman: Hush and The New 52's reboot of Justice League. The poster features Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Darkseid (Ray Porter). Although Superman had less time in Justice League compared to Snyder's previous two films, a big part of the film's story was the Justice League bringing him back, after he was killed in a battle with Doomsday. Snyder's version of the film also told Cyborg's origin story. While Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) was the main villain of the film, Snyder's version of the film introduced Darkseid, who did not appear in the 2017 theatrical cut.

Snyder kicked-off the DCEU with Man of Steel in 2013. The film told the origin story of Clark Kent becoming Superman. In the film, Superman went up against the Kryptonian villain General Zod (Michael Shannon). Snyder expanded the universe in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which introduced Ben Affleck's version of The Dark Knight. In the film, Batman and Superman were at odds against each other, which led to a fight similar to the one in writer/artist Frank Miller's iconic comic book storyline The Dark Knight Returns. The film also introduced Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot. In 2017, Snyder stepped down from working on Justice League, and The Avengers director Joss Whedon took over the theatrical cut. However, Snyder later completed his vision of the film, which was released on HBO Max in 2021.

Although the DC Universe that Snyder launched will be reset with The Flash, the characters that he introduced have continued to appear in films in since Man of Steel was released nearly 10 years ago. Cavill made an appearance as Superman in a post-credit scene of Black Adam and Gadot appeared as Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The Flash will star Ezra Miller, as well as feature Affleck as Batman and Shannon as Zod. Momoa's Aquman will also star in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League will be screened at the Art Center College of Design and Universal City Walk in California April 28-30. The films are currently available to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, check out this trailer for Snyder's cut of Justice League below: