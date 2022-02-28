Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is fueling up to launch even more A-list talent onto its cast sheet. Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin have both signed on to take part in Netflix’s sci-fi film, with Friend in one of the starring roles. The new additions join the project’s previously announced star, Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde), as well as several other cast members including Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (The King’s Man), Doona Bae (The Silent Sea), and Ray Fisher (Justice League).

Fan favorite director, Snyder, penned the script for Rebel Moon alongside two longtime collaborators, Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, with whom he wrote Army of the Dead and 300, respectively. Keeping it in his tight-knit community as well as within the family, Snyder will produce with his producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller on behalf of the trifecta’s The Stone Quarry. Grand Electric’s Eric Newman will also join the production team.

Rebel Moon centers around a group of citizens as they attempt to protect themselves against an overwhelming power seeking to destroy all that they hold dear. Taking place in the far reaches of the galaxy, the quiet and peaceful settlement is being threatened by an evil dictator named Belisarius. Moving onto their last hope, the distressed colony sends an enigmatic, but brave young woman (Boutella) into the galaxy to find reinforcements to help aid in their cause.

Friend, who is known for his starring role as the titular character in Hitman: Agent 47, will join the project as a yet-to-be named bad guy who will stand at the helm of Belisarius’ forces and collide with Boutella. Outside of Hitman: Agent 47, Friend is widely recognized for his five season role as Peter Quinn on the hit series, Homeland. Friend recently began production on Wes Anderson’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, and will appear soon(ish) in the highly anticipated Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Unlike Friend, details surrounding Martin’s character in Rebel Moon have yet to be released, though we do know he will most likely lean towards the side of evil. Currently, Martin can be seen co-leading the period-piece meets mystery series, Miss Scarlet and the Duke, opposite Kate Phillips. No stranger to working with Snyder, Martin has paired with the filmmaker before on Army of Thieves.

While production on Rebel Moon doesn’t begin until April, the latest casting announcement tells us things are zooming along for Snyder’s space odyssey.

