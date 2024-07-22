The Big Picture Zack Snyder's extended versions of Rebel Moon will be released on Netflix on August 2.

The director's cut will include never-before-seen scenes and be nearly six hours long in total.

The story remains the same, but Snyder promises an emotionally different experience in the extended cut.

Zack Snyder is known for weaving a lengthy storyline - sometimes going so hard that a good amount of the project’s material never sees the light of day. But this time, fans won’t need to rally around the director to catch a glimpse of his original vision for his Rebel Moon film series, as Netflix is set to drop Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness on August 2. It’s been nearly three months since The Scargiver, the series’ sequel, arrived on the streamer and now, thanks to a debut trailer, we can finally take a look at the additional sequences of drama and action that await viewers in just a few weeks.

As shown in the first look, the extended versions of Rebel Moon will tell the same story that audiences first saw unfold during the original two movies but will add in heaps of never before seen bits and pieces. Each movie is set to be around one hour longer than its counterpart, clocking in at nearly six hours in length between the two. At its heart, the Rebel Moon director’s cut will still be a tale of the forces of good colliding with those of evil, as Sofia Boutella’s Kora does everything in her power to unite neighboring planets in an attempt to bring down Fra Fee’s authoritarian ruler, Regent Balisarius.

Other leading performances include those from Ed Skrein (Alita: Battle Angel), Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator), Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House), Ray Fisher (Justice League), Bae Doona (The Silent Sea), Charlie Hunnam (Vikings), and Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs).

Zack Snyder Wanted To Make Something Totally Different

So, while the plot for Snyder’s director’s cut follows the same one that played out during the much shorter movies, the filmmaker still wanted to give audiences something completely different with his extended telling. Back in April, the Man of Steel helmer teased his fresh take, telling Entertainment Weekly,

“Tonally, they’re completely different. They're each an hour longer. They’re three hours each, and there are tons of scenes that aren’t in the initial versions. We went so far into the weeds with it to the point that even within the body of the movie, a line that was the same in PG-13 as it is in R might be a different take of the same line. Emotionally, it's more like a parallel universe than an extended version. Things happen that in the R-rated version that don't happen in the PG-13. The event order is all different, so it's really an interesting exercise.”

You can check out the very first look of Rebel Moon’s director’s cut above and tune in to see both parts when they crash onto Netflix on August 2.

Rebel Moon When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Zack Snyder Cast Sofia Boutella , Charlie Hunnam , Anthony Hopkins , Cary Elwes , Jena Malone , Djimon Hounsou Runtime 134 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Zack Snyder , Kurt Johnstad , Shay Hatten Studio Netflix Expand

