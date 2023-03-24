Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has all the fans’ attention, and the director’s next Star Wars-esque films are among the highly anticipated features this year. After making the successful zombie movie Army of the Dead for Netflix, Snyder is aiming for a more ambitious project with the streamer. While the details about the story and characters are scarce as the movie progress in post-production, some tidbits are finally trickling down to inform fans about the scale and nature of the feature. Re-recording mixer Andy Koyama who worked on Keanu Reeve’s latest John Wick: Chapter 4 and Rebel Moon movies, revealed to /Film that Snyder’s two-part story is getting an R-rated version.

Rebel Moon is billed as Snyder’s Star Wars and had got a franchise treatment right from the start. Netflix has invested big bucks in the film which is set in the backdrop of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy. When the colony is threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from other planets to help them. Speaking of the movie Koyama revealed that the crew is working on mixing “four different features,” with each part of the film also getting an R-rated cut. He said,

"We just did the first temp mix for the preview of part one, and it's very exciting. It's a big, huge, space — they probably don't want me to say this — 'Star Wars'-y, 'rebels against the evil empire' thing over all sorts of different worlds. It's really fun. There's going to be two films. I think we're mixing that from June to February. And there's also going to be extended R-rated versions of each of the two films, so we're going to be mixing four different features."

Zack Snyder’s Cinematic Aesthetic

Snyder’s vision for his every feature has been grand, least to say. Be it 300 with its slow-motion action sequences, Man of Steel with gritty visuals or the director’s black and white cut of his Justice League fans love the director’s focus on cinematic appeal and visual aesthetics. Rebel Moon seems no different we got a look at what is in store when Snyder posted a glimpse of the feature to celebrate the movie’s wrap. Snyder penned the screenplay along with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

Image via Zack Snyder

Rebel Moon is led by Sofia Boutella along with Ed Skrein, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins. The ensemble also includes Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone, Cleopatra Coleman, and Fra Fee. The movie is set to hit Netflix on December 22. No details about the R-rated release are known yet.

