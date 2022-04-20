Zack Snyder has revealed that his upcoming sci-fi film Rebel Moon for Netflix has officially entered production, sharing the first look of the film. These images include a peak of the set as well as the reveal of Djimon Hounsou in full costume.

The announcement and photos came from Snyder's official Twitter page, which also had the simple caption, "Day 1 #RebelMoon. It’s begun." The first image in the collection is a black and white photo that sees Hounsou dressed as his character, General Titus, in highly detailed armor with his face covered in dirt, grime, and wounds. The other photos show the interior and exterior of what appears to be the cargo bay for a ship that we will eventually see in the film. The story of Rebel Moon takes place in a world at the edge of space, where a peaceful colony is attacked by the armies of the dictator, Belisarius. For their own survival, the colonists send Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, to neighboring planets in hopes to get help in defending her home.

Rebel Moon first came to be nearly a decade ago as Synder's pitch for a Star Wars film, which would take the iconic series to a much darker place than previous films. While that project never got off the ground, a first-look deal was made between Snyder's The Stone Quarry and Netflix following the success of his previous film for the streaming service, Army of the Dead — with Rebel Moon being the first project born from this deal. After some revisions, the pitch for a story in a galaxy far, far away has become its own thing that Snyder hopes will springboard into a fully-fledged franchise.

Snyder serves as director as well as co-writer on the project alongside Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum) and Kurt Johnstad (Atomic Blonde). Snyder also serves as a producer via The Stone Quarry with Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller, with Eric Newman also serving as a producer for Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen and Bergen Swanson will be serving as executive producers on the film for Grand Electric alongside Johnstad and Hatten. Along with Boutella and Hounsou, the ensemble cast includes Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Charlie Hunnam, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, and Stuart Martin,

Rebel Moon has now officially entered production, but the sci-fi epic does not yet have a release date or window. The film is expected to premiere exclusively on Netflix. You can see Snyder's tweet announcing the start of production for Rebel Moon down below.

