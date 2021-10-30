Zack Snyder has revealed new details about his Netflix sci-fi movie Rebel Moon. Speaking to Post-Credit Podcast, Snyder compared the scale of the new project to Man of Steel, citing that it was “on the biggest steroids I can give it.” The Krypton scenes in Man of Steel begin the movie, ending with the destruction of the planet and young Kal-El’s, aka Superman’s, journey to Earth. Synder hopes to top this sequence with a “romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is just frankly as big as you can make a movie.” Hopefully, the planets in Rebel Moon won’t meet the same end as Krypton.

Rebel Moon has set production in California with no word yet on a release date. The film was originally pitched to Lucasfilm as a Star Wars film before the Disney acquisition. Snyder announced in July that he would be reworking the film for Netflix. He will be working with past collaborators Kurt Johnstad, 300 co-writer, and Shay Hatten, the screenwriter of his latest film Army of the Dead.

The film will be a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai. Remaking Kurosawa’s films, and particularly Seven Samurai, is nothing new for Hollywood. Seven Samurai was most famously adapted as the classic western film The Magnificent Seven by John Sturges. However, there is also a significant relationship between Star Wars and Kurosawa. George Lucas has said that Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress in part inspired A New Hope, and Seven Samurai itself inspired elements of Rogue One and The Mandalorian's season one episode “Sanctuary.” Snyder is sure to have an interesting take on Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, though many details have not yet been released.

Image via Zack Snyder

RELATED: 'Planet of the Dead' Will Have Some "Time Loop Fun," Teases Director Zack Snyder

Synder also revealed in an interview with Inverse this week that he is very close to sharing concept art and casting news for Rebel Moon. Additionally, he shared week that the sequel to Army of the Dead is entitled Planet of the Dead, though it seems at the moment he is focused on Rebel Moon before he begins work on Planet of the Dead.

Snyder and Deborah Snyder, his wife, will produce the film from their production company Stone Quarry with Wesley Coller. Eric Newman will also produce from his company Grand Electric, with Sarah Bowen serving as an executive producer. Rebel Moon is slated to start production in early 2022 and, given Snyder’s statements, it is likely that new details will be released soon. Listen to the podcast below:

Keep Reading: Zack Snyder to Co-Write and Direct Epic Sci-Fi Fantasy Film 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix

'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' Is Coming From Arcade1Up So You Can Relive Your Arcade Glory Days at Home James Cameron's sci-fi action-adventure classic is about to be immortalized in arcade game form.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email