[Editor's Note: The following interview contains spoilers for Rebel Moon: Part 2 — The Scargiver]Now that Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver has officially arrived on Netflix, fans of Zack Snyder's daring sci-fi epic will likely have several questions about where the franchise is headed. Especially considering the fact that a threequel has not been announced—yet. Ahead of the film's premiere, I had the privilege of taking part in Netflix's junket for the film, and I came in loaded with questions for the writer-director with only five minutes to get my answers. You can watch my interview with Zack Snyder in the player above or read on to see the full transcript of our conversation.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver picks up on the heels of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, with Kora (Sofia Boutella) and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) preparing the people of Veldt to go up against their oppressors from the Motherworld. Kora fully believes that she rid the galaxy of Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) following their epic battle in the final act of Rebel Moon, but that belief is quickly shattered when the newly-mended Noble arrives on Veldt looking for blood. While Part Two does play upon similar themes and beats from the first entry in the franchise, the final act is a far more definitive end for a handful of characters who escaped death the first time.

In addition to pressing Snyder for answers about Noble's fate in the extended cut of Part Two, I also asked him about continuing Rebel Moon with a third installment, whether or not he plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his Dawn of the Dead adaptation this year, and the status of his western King Arthur epic that he's been working on for a number of years.

When Can We Expect the R-Rated 'Rebel Moon' Cuts?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

COLLIDER: So my first question is which Netflix exec do we need to call to make sure there is a third movie? Because after the credits rolled on this one, I was desperately searching if this is going to be a trilogy because I need more.

ZACK SNYDER: [Laughs] I don't know. Probably just in general, a double thumbs up would probably do it.

I did that with my screener. I was like, “Give me more.” After reading V. Castro's novelization last year after Part One, I'm very desperately in need of these extended cuts of the movies. Are they still eyeing that summer release date or has anything changed yet with that?

SNYDER: Yeah, I think at the end of summer. I think sometime in August they're supposed to come out. I'm just finishing them up now. I’m just in a battle with the MPAA trying to get my R rating.

Why Did Gunnar Have to Die?

Close

I do want to ask some spoiler questions because you made me cry, and I know other people will cry after they watch this movie and need some answers. So my first big question is what factored into the decision to kill off Gunnar? I was really rooting for Kora and him to have a happily ever after, but I ended up being really satisfied with him ultimately dying.

SNYDER: Actually, from early on, because I knew what his job was as far as Kora's character is concerned, he really represents in a lot of ways the first love that she's had, made purely from choice and from her own sort of free will being in a place of independence for the first time, really, in her life. So, I think that was his job was to kind of liberate her emotionally, and I think that he was able to pull that off. And Michiel is so great at that. And again, we were talking about in the R-rated version, [in] their love scene, he really is teaching her intimacy and teaching her all these things. She knows what she's doing, I feel like, in that physical relationship, but I think that he's really bringing her into a place where it's a little bit more sensitive.

That was one of the scenes where I was like, “I sense that there's more in the extended cut with this moment.” So I’m very excited for that. Another scene that I feel like probably has more in the extended cut is Noble's death.

SNYDER: Oh, yeah.

I'm assuming this time he's definitely dead. He's not avoiding death this time?

SNYDER: Oh, yeah. The PG-13 of it all prevented me from showing — which you'll see — that he really is. We got him this time.

Will 'Dawn of the Dead' Get a Re-Release for the 20th Anniversary?

Close

Excellent. Glad he's done for this time. Since I don't know if I'll ever get a chance to interview you again, I did want to ask about another movie of yours, which is Dawn of The Dead, one of my all-time favorite movies growing up. I watched that movie way too much. It's turning 20 this year.

SNYDER: I know!

Are there going to be any screenings for it? Any re-releases? Anything that you might know about?

SNYDER: I don't know. We talked about it. I just screened it down in Austin at the Alamo Drafthouse. We did a screening pretty much almost a week before its 20th anniversary. It was exciting to get that opportunity. But yeah, it's still one of my beloved films. Probably could use a remastering at some point. Maybe we'll talk to Universal about that.

What's Next for Zack Snyder After 'Rebel Moon'?

Close

There you go. I will be the first to buy it. I love that movie so much. As we wind down, what's next for you? Are you still working on expanding more of the Rebel Moon universe?

SNYDER: We're definitely expanding more Rebel Moon. We've got another couple of comics in the works. We've got this sort of VR experience that we're pushing out, and there's two making-of books coming, and the photo book. So there's a lot of that stuff happening. But I'm not sure what I want to shoot. I've been working on this kind of a small thing, so we may do that next just as a palate cleanser from this insanity. But I'd love to do some more Rebel Moon if that's in the offing, as they say.

We definitely want that. I also want to know what's the status of your King Arthur? I think you had a Western King Arthur story?

SNYDER: Yeah. By the way, we're working on that all the time, too. That's kind of my own; it's kind of a spec thing, so I don't really need a studio for that. It's just me.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver is streaming now on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix