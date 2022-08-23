Zack Snyder’s space epic Rebel Moon doesn’t have a release date yet, but Netflix is already teaming up with the filmmaker to develop a sequel. As Deadline reveals, Rebel Moon Part 2 is one of 18 new movies to have qualified for California’s tax credit program, together with an untitled Netflix project, Joker: Folie à Deux, and MGM’s The Thomas Crown Affair.

By being selected for California’s tax credit program, the 18 projects will have reduced tax bills. That way, the program incentives producers to shoot in California, generating jobs and revenue for the state that overcompensates the tax credit offered for the movies selected at each new round. Together, the four big-budget projects from this round are expected to expend around $748 million in the state. The biggest surprise, however, is the “Part 2” attached to the name of Rebel Moon’s sequel, indicating that Snyder’s cosmic adventure might have been split into two (or more!) parts.

Inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s cult classic Seven Samurai, Rebel Moon will tell the story of a group of farmers who inhabit a distant colony in space. When these farmers see their lives threatened by the arrival of an evil army led by the tyrannical Belisarius (Ed Skrein), they send a young woman named Kora (Sofia Boutella) to survey the galaxy in search of warriors who can help fight off the invaders. If Rebel Moon sticks close to Seven Samurai’s plot, Kora will find seven alien warriors to help take down the invaders' army.

Image via Zack Snyder

RELATED: Warner Bros. Reportedly Distancing Itself from Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

So far, we don’t know much more about Rebel Moon’s plot, but it’s not unlikely that the project grew so much that Netflix felt it would be better to split the story into multiple films. After all, Snyder’s cut of Justice League is four hours long, challenging spectators' attention span. So, by splitting the story of Rebel Moon into multiple features, Netflix ensures its viewers won’t be discouraged by its runtime, while Snyder gets paid double and can expand his spacial war concept even more. Everybody wins, especially fans who are excited about Snyder’s new project.

Rebel Moon is the first movie to come from a first-look deal signed by Snyder’s production company, The Stone Quarry Productions, with Netflix. The deal was signed after Snyder’s highly-successful Army of the Dead, which quickly spawned a franchise on the streaming platform. Rebel Moon is written by Snyder with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad. The trio worked together on Army of the Dead, with Hatten also taking over writing duties for the spinoff Army of Thieves. Snyder also serves as a producer via The Stone Quarry with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, with Eric Newman also serving as a producer for Grand Electric.

The star-studded cast of Rebel Moon includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, and Rhian Rees. Recently, Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins also joined the cast.

There is currently no release date for Rebel Moon. Check out our interview with Dave Bautista, in which he reveals what makes Snyder such a unique director: