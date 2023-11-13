The Big Picture Zack Snyder breaks down the full trailer for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. The trailer promises an epic sci-fi experience with otherworldly scenery, big set pieces, and interesting characters.

The story follows Kora, a seasoned warrior with a mysterious past, living on Veldt until enemy forces arrive, leading her to find heroes to protect her new home.

The movie features practical sets, including a town built specifically for the film.

The full trailer for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is out and its all the things fans of genre epics would expect. From an otherworldly scenery to big set pieces and interesting characters, director Zack Snyder has left no stone unturned to bring his sci-fi world to life. The multipart movie is expected to become a major IP for Netflix that fans can look forward to and its seemingly shaping up well. To further hype fans, Snyder broke down the recent trailer and introduced several rebels of this story in a new featurette.

“The story centers on Kora who is living as a framer,” the director explains of the central character played by Sofia Boutella. The upcoming feature follows Kora “a seasoned warrior, who has a sort of mysterious past but now she is living on Veldt.” After experiencing a brutal past, she’s “connecting to the earth and really having an experience that she hasn’t had,” on Veldt till the enemy forces arrive. Snyder elaborates that the “easy way to think about Rebel Moon is a sort of David and Goliath” story. “It’s a small community and a warship comes to that planet seeking to take their food to feed their soldiers.”

As for Ed Serkin’s Admiral Noble, the director calls him “a brutal army leader,” who is on a mission from the Motherworld to “find the rebel insurgents that are in that part of the galaxy, that sort of claimed independence, and so his job is to find them and sort of snuff that out,” and it seems from the trailer, Kora seems to be one of those. The director explains that “it’s not Kora’s fault that the Motherworld soldiers are arriving on Veldt.” However, the only thing she does have is “this incredible perspective on what their intentions are." Leading Kora to set out to find heroes to protect her new home. The movie will also star Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounson, (Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Fra Fee, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy.

‘Rebel Moon’ Had Practical Sets