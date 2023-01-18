Netflix has announced the official release date for Rebel Moon, the epic space opera coming by Zack Snyder. The new sci-fi adventure is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service at the end of this year on December 22, 2023. Given the trend of Star Wars films releasing around Christmas, it makes sense that Snyder's answer to the series set in a galaxy far, far away would follow that strategy.

The major details of the film are still kept under wraps, but what we do know is that the film's plot takes heavy inspiration from Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai but is given a sci-fi twist. The film stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a young woman living in a small colony on a planet at the edge of the galaxy. When an army led by a tyrannical Regent threatens her home, she is sent out to neighboring planets to seek out warriors to help defend her home. The filming of the project began in April 2022 and went on for just under 8 months, wrapping up in early December.

Rebel Moon has been a project that Snyder has been trying to get off the ground for a long time with the project first being a pitch made a decade ago by the director for a Star Wars film. While that never materialized, the first look deal between Snyder's The Stone Quarry and Netflix along with the major success of his previous film for the streaming service, Army of the Dead, allowed him to turn that old idea into its own thing that the director plans to use to jumpstart a brand-new franchise. Even ahead of the film's debut, it seems that Netflix agrees with this plan to spawn a franchise as a report from August 2022 seemed to indicate that Rebel Moon Part 2 is already in the plans at the streaming service.

Who Is Working on Rebel Moon

Snyder serves as the director on Rebel Moon as well as a co-writer, once again working alongside Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum), who the filmmaker worked with to write Army of the Dead, and Kurt Johnstad (Atomic Blonde), who wrote the script for 300 alongside Snyder in 2005. Snyder also serves as a producer on the film alongside Deborah, Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Eric Newman. Both Hatten and Johnstad are executive producers on the project along with Bergen Swanson and Sarah Bowen. The film features an all-star ensemble cast joining Boutella that includes Anthony Hopkins, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Bae Doona, Michiel Huisman, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone, Cary Elwes, Stuart Martin, Kingston Foster, Corey Stoll, Alfonso Herrera, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Staz Nair, Sky Yang, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, and Charlotte Maggi.

Rebel Moon will premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023. You can read the official synopsis for the upcoming film down below.