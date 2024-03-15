The Big Picture Rebel Moon: Part One received mixed reviews but topped Netflix charts, setting the stage for a promising intergalactic franchise.

Director Zack Snyder plans to expand the universe with sequels, video games, and comics, maintaining consistency in the storytelling.

The upcoming Rebel Moon: The Scargiver will continue the fight against the Imperium, introducing new characters and challenges for the warriors.

While Zack Snyder’s cosmic epic Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire got a mixed reaction from critics and audience members upon its release, it also reigned over the Netflix top 10 charts. The feature also has an extended R-rated director’s cut, expected to release sometime this year, but not before the sequel Rebel Moon: The Scargiver takes the story forward. Nonetheless, Snyder is interested in exploring this world further with more films.

The fan-favorite director recently revealed to SFX Magazine that he is well aware of the direction of his story, "If we were to go forward and make more movies, we know the goal." The sci-fi drama is Netflix’s big investment in hopes of its own intergalactic franchise. It has already expanded with a video game set to release later this year and a prequel comic about the Bloodaxe family. "The fact that we do know where it’s going allows us to make sure that other stories [from other writers, in other media] don’t do something that’s not consistent,” he explains. “I think in an ideal world, we’d definitely have a longer arc to this giant universe, and then at that point I would be happy to hand it off to someone else. But I know what I want to do with it," Snyder added.

When SFX asked if Netflix's viewership data played a role in his approach, Snyder said that it didn't, explaining:

"How people have consumed the product, if you want to put it that way, really hasn’t changed the way I make movies and it never really has. I’m not really a focus group filmmaker. And by the way, if that’s how you want to make a movie, that’s 100% fine with me. It’s just not the way I do it."

'Rebel Moon: The Scargiver' will Expand the Universe

A Child of Fire follows Kora, a woman with a mysterious past, who lives on a peaceful moon of Veldt, which is threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. She is sent out to gather a team of warriors that can help defeat the Imperium. Continuing the thread from the previous film, The Scargiver will see Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to fight alongside the brave people of Veldt. These warriors must face the truths of their pasts and their purpose of fighting this war to get Veldt free from the Imperium. The feature will bring back Sofia Boutella as Kora, Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Michiel Huisman as Gunna, Doona Bae as Nemesis, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, and many more.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is set for April 19 release. A Child of Fire is available on Netflix. You can learn more about the feature with our guide here.

