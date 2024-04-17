The Big Picture Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Part One quickly became a hit despite mixed reviews, setting the stage for a potential cinematic epic.

The upcoming Part Two, The Scargiver, continues the story of Kora and her allies defending their home against the Realm.

Snyder has big plans for the Rebel Moon universe, potentially expanding to six films if the fan support and Netflix backing align.

The second half of Zack Snyder's long-awaited space opera Rebel Moon is only days away, yet the director's mind is already on the future of the burgeoning sci-fi universe beyond that. Although Part One: A Child of Fire earned an icy critical reception upon its release in December, it also raced to the top spot on the streamer's viewership charts after release and scored 34 million viewers through its first full week. The franchise has wasted no time expanding its world with a prequel comic, novelization, a video game, and fleshed-out director's cuts of both parts. However, Snyder has said that he hopes to build upon the cinematic side of things with his Star Wars-inspired epic.

Ahead of the release of Part Two: The Scargiver this Friday, April 19, Snyder spoke to RadioTimes.com about a potential sequel to the pair of films and offered a very ambitious answer to their questions. Snyder has made it no secret that he's eager to make a third Rebel Moon movie if he gets the green light, but he's now talking about as many as six installments by the time everything's said and done. "I guess four makes sense," he said. "Four or six movies, depending... I guess it's whether or not every time we make one of these movies we make two, that's the question."

Rebel Moon ended up as two films because Snyder had too expansive a story to tell through one title at Netflix's desired length. Assuming he stays at Netflix, six films could mean two more two-part stories on the streamer that build off the ending of The Scargiver and explore the other threats that await Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her allies. He and his team have also been weighing the fan response if future sequels weren't two-part epics like the first. "We were talking about it the other day and I was like, would an audience be disappointed if they only got one movie now from Rebel Moon? Would they be like, 'Oh, it's one now? Great.'" Nothing appears to be set in stone, but it could mean a massive film franchise by the time Snyder's done with the story he wants to tell.

Zack Snyder Already Has a Story Set for a Third 'Rebel Moon' Film

Of course, getting the opportunity to make those films will require the support of Snyder's fans to prove that such an ambitious plan is financially tenable. He previously told Collider's Maggie Lovitt that one of the best ways to prove to Netflix that the franchise is worth the investment, aside from simply watching it, is to employ the streamer's built-in rating system. "Probably just in general, a double thumbs up would probably do it." If that call comes from the platform to return to Veldt for a third time, he's already prepared a story for the follow-up and could get work underway relatively quickly. "We absolutely have the story all set, we did all that work. We wrote a treatment for the movie so we'll see how we go ahead," he told RadioTimes.

Picking up from the climactic battle at the end of Part One, The Scargiver continues Kora's quest as the rebellion faces the full might of the realm, with Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) leading the charge to put the insurgency down. Together, her group has united the people of Veldt to defend a once-peaceful village from the wrath of the Motherworld which has already taken so much from its people. Before the final battle begins, however, everyone has to confront their pasts and determine why they fight, forging unbreakable bonds along the way. Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, and Anthony Hopkins also star alongside Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver releases on Netflix on April 19. Extended director's cuts for both films are expected to be released sometime later this year. Stay tuned here at Collider for more news on potential sequels to Snyder's new universe as it comes out.

