The Big Picture Rebel Moon, a new space opera trilogy directed by Zack Snyder, tells the story of a distant planet's fight to liberate itself from an oppressive force.

Sofia Boutella's character, Kora, must navigate her past working for the enemy while trying to protect her planet from the evil Imperium.

The first part of Rebel Moon, titled The Child of Fire, will be released on Netflix on December 22, 2023, followed by The Scargiver on April 19, 2024.

Zack Snyder is about to come back with Rebel Moon, the first part of an action-packed journey the filmmaker will tell on Netflix over the course of what could potentially become a trilogy. During an interview with the outlet, the director explained why those subtitles were selected for the upcoming films. A distant planet needs to liberate itself from the oppressive force that has it under its control:

We had the titles for a long time. A Child Of Fire has a double meaning. The Child Of Fire could be Princess Issa, this myth that runs through the stories. The robots that we refer to as Jimmy, the Anthony Hopkins character, were created to protect the unborn Issa and lost all their purpose when she was assassinated. Kora [Sofia Boutella’s character] is also a child of fire: she was a war orphan. Her home was burned down and she was snatched up and brought into the army.”

Sofia Boutella will be in charge of portraying Kora, a young woman who wants to protect her planet from the evil Imperium. But while her motivations could make her the hero of Rebel Moon, the fact that she used to work for the Imperium will make it difficult to trust her for the people around her. Kora will have to speak through her actions once it's time for her to attack the organization responsible for the misery lived in the moon of Veldt. After her run as a villain wasn't well received in The Mummy, the new space opera will give Boutella the opportunity of redeeming herself as a hero.

Rebel Moon will also feature performances from Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam and Michiel Huisman, with Snyder telling a story very different from the adventures he's worked on in the past. Hounsou will play General Titus, who will also be a former member of the Imperium recruited to fight against the organization he once swore his loyalty to. His story mirrors Kora's regarding how both of them used to work for the enemy, but will hopefully become the faces of the revolution staged against them. If they manage to survive the war, the moon of Veldt and the rest of the galaxy can start a new life.

When Will 'Rebel Moon' Premiere on Netflix?

The two parts of Rebel Moon already have confirmed release dates on the streaming platform, with The Child of Fire landing on December 22. A few months after Kora's story begins, The Scargiver will premiere on April 19, 2024. Over the next few months, Zack Snyder will share the new universe he's created with audiences from all over the world, as the hero of the space opera does her best to free millions of people from the claws of the Imperium. The first movie will receive a limited theatrical release in select cities starting on December 15.