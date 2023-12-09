The Big Picture Zack Snyder explains that his use of slow motion in films is intuitive and not something he adds in post-production just for the sake of it.

In the past, Snyder used creative techniques like having actors act slower and using CGI to create the appearance of slow motion when they couldn't get the desired cameras.

Snyder's strategy for uncertain scenes is to shoot them in slow motion anyway and decide later whether to keep it or revert to 24 frames-per-second. He prefers to be safe and not have to slow down footage shot at 24 frames.

If you ask cinema fans to make a list of elements that define the movies of Zack Snyder, you’re bound to hear “slow motion” nine times out of ten. Of course, the world-famous director is well aware of it, and during a press tour to promote his latest project Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire, he talked about his approach to those kinds of scenes and what sort of guidelines he establishes with himself and his crew during filming.

During the interview, Snyder told Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that his decision to use slow-motion in certain scenes is “intuitive.” He also revealed that if those slow-motion moments don't come to him ahead of or during filming, he probably won’t change it to slow-motion during post-production just for the sake of doing it:

“What I don't like doing, what I never have done and I try not to do, is slow anything down that was photographed at another frame rate. Like if I shot something at 24 frames, I never would say, ‘Oh, let's slow it down so it looks like slow motion.’ The only reason we did something similar to that in ‘Watchmen’ in the title sequence, we had to do that fake slow motion because we couldn't get the cameras. At that time, there was no Phantom, it was only Photo-Sonic. So in order to get, like, 1000 frames, we would have the actors act like they were in more slow motion than they were, so that's what we were thinking. Then in CG you'd make the spit, or the shell casings, to make it look like it was super slow. ”

Zack Snyder Reveals His Strategies For Shooting in Slow Motion

Snyder revealed that he also has a strategy for when he’s not sure whether he’ll do a scene in slo-mo or not. His solution is to “shoot it in slow motion anyway and then decide whether to put it back in 24 [frames-per-second] after.” Because even if he ends up not using it, it’s better to be safe than sorry: “Maybe I won't use it, but I want to be sure that I won't have to then slow down something that I shot at 24 frames. That I just couldn't do because I don't like the way it looks.”

As you probably imagine, Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire features its own quota of slow-motion scenes, and you’ll be able to see them all as early as December 21, when the movie debuts on Netflix.

You can watch Snyder himself breaking down the trailer of Rebel Moon below and look for more from our exclusive interview with Snyder soon.

