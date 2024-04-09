The Big Picture Zack Snyder is determined to release a version of Sucker Punch that matches his true vision.

Studio interference has prevented Snyder from completing his vision for the film.

Despite mixed reception, there is still a passionate base of Sucker Punch fans who appreciate the film as is.

Zack Snyder has been trying to get his true artistic vision of Sucker Punch off the ground for years, and these efforts haven’t waned. In a conversation with Empire Magazine, the Batman v. Superman director detailed what it would take to finish Sucker Punch as Snyder intended. Though visually impactful, the filmmaker's early work had a less-than-stellar reception upon release. The director explained to the outlet that the released footage had not been his intention for the film.

“Even the director’s cut is not really the correct cut,” Snyder explained to the outlet. “It’s really just an extended version. If I had the chance, I would fix that movie.”

Snyder did not detail exactly what would need to change to satisfy the director, but he did explain what is stopping this plan from going forward. As with the famous cut of The Justice League, studios have to give their permission for such an endeavor. “I have the footage already shot: they just have to let me put it together,” he elaborated. “We ask every now and then. We have to ask again. I think there has to be a window when no-one’s got the movie.”

Perhaps there is a market for an elevated version of Sucker Punch to appeal to, but it may be some time before it ever sees the light of day.

‘Sucker Punch’ Lacks ‘The Justice League’ Demand For Correction

It isn’t unprecedented to see multiple cuts of the same film. Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner famously was a battle from beginning to end. The film had multiple cuts due to studio interference, with the final entry being the definitive version. And then there is the previous example of the Snyder Cut. After a family tragedy, Snyder chose to step away from the project, which landed in the controversial hands of Joss Whedon. The ultimate version of The Justice League was less than favorable, leading to cries for a Snyder Cut.

But even if the Snyder-hive comes alive to ask for more Sucker Punch, the demand for such a project doesn’t even compare. Snyder never got to realize his vision regarding The Justice League and Whedon's later fall from grace in the court of public opinion significantly soured the film. Releasing a Snyder Cut for a movie he never got to finish made sense -- even with the inclusion of the Knightmare Sequence.

Sucker Punch is, unfortunately, the result of interference after Snyder created one of the greatest horror remakes of the early aughts. In recent years, the film has reached someone of a cult standing. As maligned as his early work is, there is still a passionate base of Sucker Punch fans. For those who are appreciative of the escapism in the film and the beautiful visuals, the film doesn’t need corrections. It is an odd time capsule for Snyder’s early work that is entertainment in its purest form. To relive the magic, fans can rent or purchase Sucker Punch physically or on digital.