The Big Picture Zack Snyder has shared the first image from his upcoming animated series Twilight of the Gods.

Twilight of the Gods features an impressive star-studded cast and a revenge-filled Viking storyline.

Directed by Jay Oliva and produced by Snyder, the show follows Sigrid on a mission to find and fight a god after a wedding disaster.

After releasing the second part of his sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon: The Scargiver, director Zack Snyder has revealed the first look at his upcoming animated series Twilight of the Gods, which will drop on the streamer sometime this fall. The project is one among many, set between Snyder and Netflix, under their deal. The new image sees the protagonist, Sigrid, a character inspired by Norse mythology. While not much is known about the project, the image gives us a good look at the slick animation style and its setting, which looks incredible.

The series is directed by Jay Oliva, the storyboard artist behind many DC films, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner, while Snyder writes and produces the eight-part animated series. Speaking to Collider, during CCXP, the director hinted at the story, revealing it is set in a small Viking village where a king and his queen want to get married.

He further elaborated, “An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride-to-be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters — a seer, a dwarf — and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him.” He further described it as a “mission, it’s a revenge story.” Adding “Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her."

Who Is In 'Twilight of the Gods'?

The series has an illustrious cast including, Hoeks as Sigrid, Stuart Martin as Leif, Pilou Asbæk will play the god of thunder, Thor, and John Noble will voice his father, Odin. Further rounding off the cast are Paterson Joseph as Loki, while Rahul Kohli and Jamie Clayton will voice Egill and The Seid-Kona respectively. Also starring are Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Jamie Chung as Hel, Lauren Cohen as Inge, and Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel.

With an impeccable star cast and a thrilling plot Twilight of the Gods could turn out to be a fan favorite. Given Netflix is home to some of the best anime and animation projects like Castlevania, Blue Eye Sumari, Arcane, and more, the upcoming series could be another great addition to the streamer’s catalog.

Twilight of the Gods will drop on Netflix sometime this fall, stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out the new image above.