Twilight of the Gods is officially streaming on Netflix this week, and it's quite possibly one of Zack Snyder's most crowd-pleasing projects to-date. Based on Norse mythology, the series revolves around Sigrid’s (Sylvia Hoeks) revenge-filled quest to slay the God of Thunder, Thor (Pilou Asbæk), after he savagely murdered her entire family on the night she was set to marry King Leif (Stuart Martin). This inciting incident leads to Sigrid putting together a ragtag team to wage war against the gods.

Ahead of the premiere of Twilight of the Gods, I had the chance to catch up with Zack Snyder and the series' Executive Producer, Wesley Coller, for a short, but jam-packed conversation. At the top of my interview, I questioned Snyder about his use of religious imagery throughout the vast majority of his work, including here in his new animated series, where Jesus Christ makes an appearance in the finale. From there, we discussed how the series approaches Valhalla and where things might be headed in a second season, now that Sigrid and Thor have a common enemy between them.

The following interview contains spoilers for Twilight of the Gods' season finale.COLLIDER: First of all, I just want to say congratulations to both of you on this series. I'm a big Norse mythology nerd, so I was having a blast. Zack, you've probably been asked this before, but as an anthropologist, I really wanted to dig into it. What is it about the crucifixion of Christ and the religious imagery that surrounds that, that has become such a fixture in your visual storytelling language? Because I have to say, I was not expecting to find it here, and when I found it here, I was like, “I have to ask him about this.”

ZACK SNYDER: I think in this one, to me, where we talked about this whole concept of Odin [thinking], "What becomes of me? What happens to my persona?" And the idea that it kind of gets co-opted, stolen in a way, by the Christian God, if you will, or the Christ figure. I just thought it was really fun and kind of a cool thing to kind of explore and look at. Also, it's the idea that this imagery: Christ on the cross [and] Odin on the World Tree. This is ancient stuff. It's not really the domain of a single religious faith, but it has a universal quality that we can find "the why" ourselves. I think that's the message for me. Why it appears in my work so often? I'm not 100% sure. I'll be honest.

It's definitely something to look at and figure out! But I think it works so well here, in particular, because there are so many commonalities between all of the different religions. There's so much between Norse and Christianity mythology, that it works so well.

SNYDER: I love the idea that these Norse people, when Christianity came along, they were kind of like, "Okay, I guess it's fine. Yeah, sure." And they just kind of said, "Okay, well, we don't want to change what we think too much. Isn't it cool? Could we just kind of have your thing happen within the context of our thing a little bit?" I just think that that's fun, and natural, and cool.

How 'Twilight of the Gods' Showed Valhalla in a New Light

There's a lot of other really interesting concepts that are threaded throughout the series, but there's one in the finale that really stuck with me, which was, like the line about Valhalla, which is something that even today, people still chase after this idea of, but here in this context, there's this idea that it's essentially trading one battlefield to be a reservist for another god who doesn't give a shit about you. To rise up one day and be in his army. What kind of thought went into shifting around some of these ideas within Norse mythology and playing with it?

SNYDER: I think once we got to this idea that the gods were complacent, and that mankind was this limited, noble kind of creature, and that the idea of gaining immortality by entering Valhalla, you basically become like a real slave to the gods. There's that line, "You'll serve ungrateful gods no more." You're only paid in freaking beer! It's not a great deal. You can't die, or if you do die, you just go back to zero. You're a zombie, basically. You just get paid a beer, and you sit at a beer bench all day waiting to be called out to fight, so I just don't know. When we talked about it, I just don't know that it's a great deal. It's not an awesome deal. That was the whole idea: in the little bit that Hel offered, in some ways, a relief from that concept.

WESLEY COLLER: I love the fact that you've got a character like Hervor that, despite those being the realities of the two options, because of—I'm getting the spoiler space—but because of the fate of her children, that probably, less ideal option, still has great appeal.

SNYDER: By the way, I don't know that she even sees it that way, right? I would say, for the faithful, Valhalla is still where you want to go. I just think the reality of Valhalla is that they still glorify it, right? So, even Hervor is like "I want to be with my sons in Valhalla, and fight at their side." But the reality is... It's also cool, because the morality of the "why" of battle become a part of it too. Where our guys are like, Sigrid is just on this revenge kick that's pretty deep.

So you could argue that all of her guys, and her, in this sort of half-assed attempt to unseat the gods, could be considered a noble fight, in a way, to liberate mankind from the mysticism of the gods ruling over them. But when you fight on the side of the gods, you don't really have any stake in the fight. You're really just a foot soldier. You don't know what the "why" is. You kill whatever they point at. I just think that that was also an interesting idea. Divine armies coming from Valhalla with no moral "why?". They are literally just fodder. So, it's kind of fun.

That leads me to my last question. Sigrid's fate at the end really surprised me, and then it makes so much sense as well. But I'm curious, like, if the story gets to continue on, do you see that dynamic changing between her and Thor? Maybe transforming now that they're, I don't want to say they're on the same side, but in a similar situation.

SNYDER: Well, I think that is the sort of crux of, as the story would continue, is what the morality of looking at the world from Thor's point of view is. As we go forward, is there a why to Thor? What did Loki do to him to make him so crazy?

Twilight of the Gods is streaming now on Netflix.

