The Big Picture Zack Snyder's upcoming anime series, Twilight of the Gods, will provide him with more creative freedom and allow him to push the envelope with violence and sex.

The plot revolves around a Viking bride-to-be, Sigrid, going on a mission of revenge after an event at her wedding. She forms a band of characters to fight a god in a mission and revenge story.

The series features an impressive voice cast, including Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, and John Noble as Odin.

While much of his work has been of the live-action variety, Zack Snyder’s next project will get a little bit more vibrant as he funnels his directorial skills into an anime series. Titled Twilight of the Gods, the Norse mythology-based Netflix production will give Snyder a little bit more leeway when it comes to what he can get away with - something that he’s planning to take full advantage of. During a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at CCXP for Rebel Moon, Snyder broke down the show’s plot, which had been kept tightly under wraps until this point, and shared how he plans to push the envelope given the extra freedom that working with animation provides.

Dropping the most information we’ve heard about the synopsis since Twilight of the Gods was announced in 2021, Snyder explained,

"It’s basically this: there’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters - a seer, a dwarf - and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it’s a revenge story. Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her."

Anyone who knows Snyder’s previous works, including Army of the Dead, 300, and the handful of projects that he worked on for DC, will recall that the filmmaker has a certain penchant for violence. He teases that the same can be said for Twilight of the Gods, adding that the 2D series will also include “a lot of sex [...] because that’s fun.”

Along with Hoeks as the main character and warrior, Sigrid, the series will also feature the vocal talents of Pilou Asbæk as Thor, Stuart Martin as Leif, John Noble as Odin, and Paterson Joseph as Loki. Filling out the rest of the ensemble will be Rahul Kohli as Egill, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona, Jamie Chung as Hel, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, and Lauren Cohen as Inge.

How Many Episodes Is 'Twilight of the Gods'?

Although the animation edge gave Snyder and his creative team more of an opportunity to test boundaries, the director says that the project, which will run for eight episodes, presented its own set of unique challenges. “I just think that it was one of these things that we kind of did not understand, first of all, the rigors of what it would take to make eight episodes of animation. If I had known, I don’t know if I would have done it.”

When Is 'Twilight of the Gods' Coming Out?

A labor of love and something new to add to his expansive list of credits, Snyder’s first foray into animation will arrive in 2025 … or is it 2024? When talking to Weintraub, both Snyder and his wife and production partner, Deborah Snyder, seemed unclear on when audiences can expect Twilight of the Gods to arrive on the streamer. When asked about the show’s planned release in 2025, Zack Snyder said, “No, no, it’s next year, isn’t it?” to which Deborah Snyder corrected, adding, “They don’t have it dated yet, but we still don’t finish it until sometime this summer.” When Weintraub then asked about the release date, and Deborah projected a time frame of “end of the year” for the show’s arrival but she wasn't sure.

Zack Snyder and Netflix’s Partnership

Close

Following his infamous split with DC, Netflix saw an opportunity to rake in viewership numbers and took it, striking up a deal with Snyder to work together on a multitude of projects. Proving to be a successful partnership, the helmer and streamer struck gold with 2021’s Army of the Dead, and will soon release the first part of Snyder’s Star Wars-like epic, Rebel Moon.

As of right now, no release date has been set for Twilight of the Gods, but it’s expected for a 2024 or 2025 arrival. Stay tuned to Collider for more information, check out a trailer for Rebel Moon below, and stay up to date with the approaching film in our informative guide. Look for more from our exclusive conversation with Snyder soon.