Earlier this year, filmmaker Zack Snyder hit audiences with one of the most butt-kicking female leading performances that we’ve seen in an action movie with Sofia Boutella’s Kora in the director’s Rebel Moon film series. Now, he’s at it again but with a little bit of a twist. Arriving on Netflix yesterday, Snyder’s latest pairing with the streamer isn’t a live-action production but is instead an animated series titled Twilight of the Gods. But don’t let its colorful exterior fool you - the eight-episode series has Snyder’s name written all over it with plenty of blood, high-octane fighting sequences, and a strong woman in the lead.

The series centers around Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), a half human, half giant, and all around badass killing machine who, after saving him in battle, falls in love with a human named Leif (Stuart Martin). But there is another who wants Sigrid for his own, Pilou Asbæk’s Thor, who, upon finding out that his beloved is going to marry another man, slaughters all of Sigrid and Leif’s loved ones on the day of their wedding. The rest of the series follows the couple’s quest to seek vengeance on the God of Thunder and loops in heaps of Norse Mythology along the way.

Recently, during a press line interview, Collider’s Carly Lane was able to ask Snyder a few questions about his latest project, which led the filmmaker to open up about how he and his team settled on Sigrid as their leading protagonist in the eye-catching series. “You know, it was really intuitive,” Snyder explained, “We didn’t really over intellectualize it. I often have strong female characters in my projects and so it just seemed to make sense.”

Zack Snyder Says Sigrid Was the Perfect Opponent for Thor

While Marvel fans will forever cheer on Chris Hemsworth’s portrayal of Thor, Snyder said that he wanted the character’s appearance in Twilight of the Gods to be a different one - one of chaos and bloodshed. Therefore, Sigrid would need to be as strong as possible to go toe-to-toe with such a monster.

“I really felt like we knew that Thor was kind of going to be the bad guy and to give him a woman to fight felt right because really his energy is kind of the opposite of Sigrid’s in some ways. And it actually works out amazingly well because Thor has inappropriate sexual energy that he puts out there for everybody to have to figure out and Sigrid really is nobody’s fool and is definitely formidable. And so if you’re going to play that, she’s going to play it back hard. And so I think that she really is a great foil for him.”

Twilight of the Gods is now streaming on Netflix.

