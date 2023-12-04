The Big Picture The DCEU's downfall was caused by rushing to catch up to Marvel, resulting in underdeveloped characters and incohesive stories.

Zack Snyder's Justice League, despite its flaws, is a superior version of the original film that stays true to Snyder's vision.

The film's epilogue sets up exciting storylines and potential sequels that will sadly never be realized due to the upcoming reboot of the DC Universe.

Before the DC Extended Universe comes to an impromptu close with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, many DC fans will likely be reminiscing over the best and worst moments in this contentious era of DC filmmaking. There are certainly some high points in the decade-old DCEU, such as the battle of Smallville in Man of Steel and the No Man's Land fight in Wonder Woman. However, the DCEU could never quite overcome the hurdles caused by the era's lowest lows, such as the infamous Martha revelation in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the incredibly pandering CGI cameos in The Flash.

By far one of the biggest causes for the DCEU's financial and critical decline is the creative team's rush to catch up to Marvel and the MCU. Particularly with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (which we would argue is where things went downhill for the franchise), it appeared abundantly clear that DC Studios and Warner Brothers were more concerned with introducing its characters as quickly as possible instead of fleshing them out with cohesive and engaging stories first. This rushed mindset is what led to the notorious theatrical cut of Justice League. What should have been a historic live-action debut for one of the most recognizable superhero teams ever fumbled with critics and fans, making for a narratively and tonally confused mess.

Strangely enough, the "Synderverse" did bounce back, but only after it was all but deteriorated. With the much-requested released of Zack Snyder's Justice League (otherwise known as "The Snyder Cut"), we got a far superior version of the contentious Justice League films. Sure, the movie has its problems, like an overeliance on CGI and an absurd four-hour runtime, but it's still a fantastic director's cut of a much-maligned film — one where Zack Snyder stays true to his original vision. Alas, Zack Snyder's Justice League is actually so good that it hurts even more that we'll likely never see this continuity again. In no scene is that more prevalent than the film's epilogue, which is both one of the DCEU's best scenes, and also its most useless.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Determined to ensure that Superman's ultimate sacrifice wasn't in vain, Bruce Wayne recruits a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. Release Date May 18, 2021 Director Zack Snyder Cast Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J.K. Simmons Rating R Runtime 242

What Happens at the End of 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'?

When a live-action Justice League was initially conceived, it was reportedly planned to be a two-part story. That seems a lot more clear in Zack Snyder's Justice League than the theatrical cut, which sets up a lot more potential storylines and concepts. One of those concepts is the Mad Max-like potential future of the DCEU, which sees Darkseid (Ray Porter) lay the planet to waste and Superman (Henry Cavill) fall to the dark side. We saw this briefly in a very rushed and jarring fashion in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but the one we see in Zack Snyder's Justice League is far more interesting and makes a lot more sense.

Following the Justice League's defeat of Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) has another vision of an apocalyptic future. Once again, he sees a trenchcoat-wearing version of himself, but Wayne also has an interesting group of companions in this desolate wasteland. His group includes a technologically advanced Flash (Ezra Miller), a grieving and vengeful Mera (Amber Heard), a mohawk-sporting Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), and most surprisingly of all, The Joker (Jared Leto) himself.

Believe it or not, this is the first (and likely last) time that Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker have spoken to each other on-screen. Fans have frequently criticized both of their characters for traits unbecoming of the iconic hero and villain, but this sequence is remarkably well-written and engaging. For starters, following Leto's universally mocked depiction of the Clown Prince of Crime in Suicide Squad, the Joker we meet here is a much more familiar villain. Instead of being a glorified Hot Topic ad like he was in the critically panned 2016 film, Leto's Joker here is creepy, menacing, and intimidating. Leto delivers the compelling performance we all wanted from him the first time.

The Joker's monologue in this sequence is packed to the brim with the deranged philosophical exercises for which the past incarnations of the character are so well-known. There's also something eerily creepy about seeing The Joker refer to Batman as "Bruce," subtly indicating that the dastardly villain is in Wayne's head like never before. We also finally get the much-needed context between the two characters that was sorely missing before, with a clear explanation of how Joker killed Robin and how Batman was there when Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) died. Even the infamously homicidal tendencies of the DCEU's Batman feel more justified here, as the post-apocalyptic hellscape combined with the man who killed his closest friend would make even the most noble people break.

The Potential Set Up in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League's Ending Will Never Be Realized

There really isn't much to complain about in the exciting epilogue for Zack Snyder's Justice League, except for the part that it sets up a sequel that will never come out. The era of an interconnected DC Universe as we know it is about to come to a close, with new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran set to restart with a brand-new continuity. While some characters appear to be crossing over into the new era, such as Jason Momoa's Aquaman and John Cena's Peacemaker, the new continuity will be starting mostly fresh with brand-new actors playing the DC Universe's many characters.

Gunn and Safran's new DCU is already sounding very promising, with the stellar cast of Superman: Legacy giving more than enough reason to get excited. A full reset is what many fans wanted following the DCEU's prior misteps, but the much-criticized timeline seemed to finally find its footing with Zack Snyder's Justice League. For the first time, it was actually exciting to see what was being set up. Darkseid's quest for the Anti-Life Equation. Batman and Joker's unlikely team-up. The long-awaited introduction of Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix). These developments and more would have made for a fantastic Part II of this Justice League saga. Alas, we'll likely never see it, making the film's admittedly entertaining finale feel more bittersweet rather than exciting.

