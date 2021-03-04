Blessedly, we are a mere two weeks away from the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Fans have been clamoring to see a director’s cut of the 2017 superhero film pretty much since the moment it debuted in theaters that November. (Remember movie theaters?) With only a handful of days left separating us from director Zack Snyder’s epic vision, the Snyder Cut hype train is in overdrive, and the film’s official Twitter account was more than happy to add more coal to the engine by revealing the movie’s chapter titles.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League clocks in at just over four hours long, so adding chapter breaks into the movie makes sense if for no other reason than to serve as brief intermissions for people to hit pause and run to the fridge and/or bathroom. Also, when the project was initially announced, it was intended to be a four-part miniseries; it’s now being released as a complete film, but looks to be retaining at least some elements of an episodic structure.

The chapter titles are cryptic, but they allow us to infer a lot about the plot of the film (as does the version of Justice League that has existed for the past four years). “The Age of Heroes” likely contains the portion of the film wherein Batman (Ben Affleck) is traveling the globe recruiting heroes to join the Justice League. “All the King’s Men” could possibly refer to the JL’s efforts to resurrect Superman (Henry Cavill), although we know that this specific part of the story is going to be considerably different in Snyder’s cut than it was in the theatrical release. “Change Machine” and “Beloved Mother, Beloved Son” could both be references to the Mother Box; “Beloved Mother, Beloved Son” could also refer to Superman and his mother Martha (Diane Lane), and their connection to Batman and his mother, who is also named Martha. Finally, “Something Darker” is almost certainly teasing Darkseid, who was famously intended to be the primary villain of Snyder’s version before he left the project and Darkseid was discarded in favor of our favorite spikey boi Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hines).

Check out all six chapter titles below. Zack Snyder’s Justice League lands on HBO Max March 18.

