All 242 minutes of Zack Snyder's Justice League are coming to 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on September 7 - six months after making waves by premiering on HBO Max and launching an entire online movement that saw fans bombard social media in the hopes of having the filmmaker return to Warner Bros.' DCEU and pick up right from where the multiple cliffhangers left off.

There's no word on any special features yet, but viewers would no doubt love to see the Snyder Cut of the Snyder Cut. The director revealed he shot scenes in his driveway with actor Wayne T. Carr suited up in a motion capture leotard to cameo as John Stewart's Green Lantern, before the idea was nixed by the studio and Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter chatted with Ben Affleck's Batman in the final scene instead.

The HBO Max version was widely considered to be a vastly superior effort to the heavily compromised theatrical release that was hacked to pieces in the wake of Snyder's departure from the project due to a family tragedy. After fans demanded that the Snyder Cut get released, Snyder was invited back into the fold and handed a sizeable wad of cash to shoot new scenes, re-edit the entire film, add a slew of visual effects, and tell the story he wanted, even if it was four hours and some change. Now that Snyder's vision has been released upon the world, there are many who still want the director to continue the future he imagined for the DCEU, even though Warner Bros. has said this will not be happening.

The 4K UHB Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and DVD of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on September 7. Check out Snyder's tweet about the release, and the cover below.

