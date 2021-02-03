It's official: Zack Snyder's Justice League has received a rating ahead of its HBO Max premiere in March. As we get closer and closer to the release of the Snyder's long-awaited, highly-anticipated cut of Warner Bros.' Justice League, new information has emerged. Last week, it was confirmed Zack Snyder's Justice League would not be a miniseries; rather, it will be a four-hour movie. Additionally, three new posters were released teasing the darker and grittier version of the Justice League story that Snyder has been keen to make a reality for years.

This week, we learned Zack Snyder's Justice League has been rated R. Per the official Film Ratings site, Snyder's cut of the DCEU movie is rated R for "violence and some language." The listing for the movie also notes another title for the project: Justice League: The Snyder Cut. It should come as no surprise that Snyder's version of Justice League will be much more adult with its R-rating. Back in December 2020, Snyder teased the possibility of his Justice League getting an R to Entertainment Weekly, citing some of these reasons it could happen.

He remarked,

"Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut. [...] There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both."

Image via Warner Bros.

In addition to the confirmation of a new release date — March 18 — and three new posters, Zack Snyder's Justice League also received an official synopsis. It reads:

"In 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller will all reprise their roles as the DCEU's finest team of superheroes. Also joining in Snyder's Justice League movie this time around is Jared Leto, Kiersey Clemons, Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, J.K. Simmons, Joe Manganiello, Jesse Eisenberg, and Jeremy Irons. Zack Snyder's Justice League is written by Chris Terrio with story by Terrio, Snyder, and Will Beall.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be premiere on HBO Max on March 18. For more, check out the latest tease for Jared Leto's Snyder Cut Joker and find out what Warner Bros. movies are coming to HBO Max in 2021.

