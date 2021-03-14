Critical reactions to the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League have dropped with only a few days left before the release of the director's cut on HBO Max. The hype around this film has reached new levels, with fans recently being treated to new character posters, Easter egg-laden teaser trailers and the reveal of six chapter titles to break up the four-hour runtime (just in case you need to take a break).
When it was confirmed that Snyder would be returning to his assembly cut of Justice League, it reportedly cost around $70 million from Warner Bros. to put the finishing touches on the film — although this did include both scenes that were used in the original theatrical release as well as new scenes that were added featuring Jared Leto as the Joker. Given that Snyder's cut now clocks in at four hours, however, a lot of scenes that were originally left on the cutting room floor are likely returned to the new release.
Now, with the finished Snyder cut almost out in the world, it's time to find out what the critics think about the finished product. How does it square against 2017's Justice League, and what do fans have to look forward to? Check out some of the early critical reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.
First things first, the Snyder Cut is definitely going to bring fans never-before-seen moments. Collider's own Steven Weintraub and Perri Nemiroff had this to say:
#TheSnyderCut is loaded with scenes people haven't seen & are going to love. It is such a better movie than the theatrical cut of #JusticeLeague. Night and day difference. Saying that have no idea how this version could have ever been released in theaters. Perfect for @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/Fnamv6GcKj— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 14, 2021
Here, however, it's earned through sincere beats of coming to understand one another, figuring out how to operate as a team and well conveying that they all had something to fight for. Was utterly fascinated watching the footage included in the 2017 cut become more powerful here. pic.twitter.com/p9IRy756MR— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 14, 2021
Others have managed to watch it several times already and indicate that it definitely makes a good repeating viewing experience.
#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague does indeed exist, I seen it THREE TIMES now, & IT IS FREAKIN' AWESOME! I had an absolute blast watching each time & shocked at just how good it actually is and how well it plays! Action packed, it hits all the beats & that @Junkie_XL score is straight🔥 pic.twitter.com/UgFW1Le9kA— Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 14, 2021
The general consensus seemed to be that there are plenty of differences between the original version and this new cut, many of which actually made the latter much better.
Zack Snyder's Justice League: I enjoyed it thoroughly. It's both very different, and eerily similar, to the original film with almost all of the changes and additions improving the characters and story. Better motivations. Bigger stakes. It's bloated but superior & worth the wait pic.twitter.com/h7PRADzeJn— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 14, 2021
In fact, "superior" was definitely the word used most often when discussing Snyder's new Justice League, but additionally, these early reactions praised the time spent on character and story as well as action.
I can now say that I have watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and it is far superior to the original theatrical version. Rich character development, much better action, a coherent story & some terrific badass moments. Definitely a long watch, but I never felt tired of it. Well done pic.twitter.com/QXyQLdUApv— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 14, 2021
Even if some of the critical reactions were more mixed, the consensus seemed to be that fans would definitely be pleased with the end product.
ZACK SNYDER’s JUSTICE LEAGUE is vastly superior to the mess that came out in 2017. It’s now a coherent movie. But it’s still a four hour movie about finding magic boxes. It’s ... not for me, but I suspect Snyder fans will be happy.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 14, 2021
In addition, Thomas Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL)'s score (which has also been returned to the cut; the composer was replaced on 2017's Justice League by Danny Elfman) was also mentioned specifically as one of the film's highlights.
#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is DC’s Lord of the Rings. Simple as that.— Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 14, 2021
Epic and grand, JL is led by great performances, especially from Ray Fisher.
With an amazing score by Junkie XL and Snyder’s eye for directing, @SnyderCut is every DC fan’s dream movie come to life. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/DLerGt5WNS
Ultimately, the takeaway seemed to be that Zack Snyder's Justice League might only make viewers want to spend even more time in this world — especially when considering what might have been in terms of growing and expanding the DC universe.
I watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague last week. It made me wish there were a JL trilogy and a plan for the larger universe, where this Aquaman and this Wonder Woman sync up with the solo movies better, where Cyborg gets his due, etc. It’s long but also too short in that respect.— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) March 14, 2021
#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is bombastic, ambitious, and so rewarding. It’s the kind of cinematic storytelling the team has deserved for decades, and a complex love letter to the legacy of DC Comics as a whole. It's not completely perfect, but the joy that it brought me was. pic.twitter.com/5U6jAJcd7L— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) March 14, 2021
Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres March 18 on HBO Max.
