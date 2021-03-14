Here's what the first round of critics and journalists had to say.

Critical reactions to the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League have dropped with only a few days left before the release of the director's cut on HBO Max. The hype around this film has reached new levels, with fans recently being treated to new character posters, Easter egg-laden teaser trailers and the reveal of six chapter titles to break up the four-hour runtime (just in case you need to take a break).

When it was confirmed that Snyder would be returning to his assembly cut of Justice League, it reportedly cost around $70 million from Warner Bros. to put the finishing touches on the film — although this did include both scenes that were used in the original theatrical release as well as new scenes that were added featuring Jared Leto as the Joker. Given that Snyder's cut now clocks in at four hours, however, a lot of scenes that were originally left on the cutting room floor are likely returned to the new release.

Now, with the finished Snyder cut almost out in the world, it's time to find out what the critics think about the finished product. How does it square against 2017's Justice League, and what do fans have to look forward to? Check out some of the early critical reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.

First things first, the Snyder Cut is definitely going to bring fans never-before-seen moments. Collider's own Steven Weintraub and Perri Nemiroff had this to say:

Others have managed to watch it several times already and indicate that it definitely makes a good repeating viewing experience.

The general consensus seemed to be that there are plenty of differences between the original version and this new cut, many of which actually made the latter much better.

In fact, "superior" was definitely the word used most often when discussing Snyder's new Justice League, but additionally, these early reactions praised the time spent on character and story as well as action.

Even if some of the critical reactions were more mixed, the consensus seemed to be that fans would definitely be pleased with the end product.

In addition, Thomas Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL)'s score (which has also been returned to the cut; the composer was replaced on 2017's Justice League by Danny Elfman) was also mentioned specifically as one of the film's highlights.

Ultimately, the takeaway seemed to be that Zack Snyder's Justice League might only make viewers want to spend even more time in this world — especially when considering what might have been in terms of growing and expanding the DC universe.

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres March 18 on HBO Max.

