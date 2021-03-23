Fans of Stephen Colbert know that the late-night comedian has a penchant for satire, and last night was no exception. During one of his comedic segments on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he took a playful jab at Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League by debuting a sneak-peek of his own (albeit fictional) cut of the movie, titled Zack Snyder's Justice League's Post Credits Scene: The Colbert Cut.

The cut of the cut, which Colbert advertised as his "4-hour, three minute cut of Zack's cut, using only that 30-second scene" featured the late-night host dressed up in a bald cap and a nearly identical suit to the one Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) wears at the end of Snyder's movie. Such care was taken to accurately parody the after-credits cutscene from the Snyder cut that it's hard to tell where shots from the original scene were spliced in and where the Late Show's parody took over.

Luthor-Colbert is soon approached by a parody version of Deathstroke whom he repeatedly misidentifies, humorously pointing out the similarities between him, Marvel's Deadpool and Deadshot from Suicide Squad. He goes on to criticize Deathstroke for "fighting kids" before inviting him to a cabal of supervillains he's forming to counter the Justice League. Before agreeing to the arrangement, however, Luthor and Deathstroke get into a dizzying debate over which heroes belong to which cinematic universe — where graphs, charts and Venn diagrams are necessary in order to illustrate the point. At the end of the clip, Deathstroke can be seen walking away after refusing to sign the Legion of Doom paperwork, while Colbert jokingly makes fun of members of the Deathstroke fandom and how they refer to themselves.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently available to stream on HBO Max. Late Night with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m./10:35c. Check out Colbert's cut of the Snyder cut below.

