Zack Snyder has confirmed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be arriving in theaters, but it may not be as wide-spread as fans hoped for. While talking shop with CinemaBlend, Snyder teased the current plans to bring his four-hour epic to the IMAX screen, which could debut alongside two other films that complete the filmmaker’s trilogy.

Snyder is keen on releasing the Snyder Cut in theaters this fall, including the Justice is Gray edition, a black and white version of the film that was put on HBO Max earlier this week. The limited screenings would tie into an online event that follows up last year’s “Snyder Con”, a space where several cast and crew members got to interact directly with fans in anticipation for the film. Additionally, despite the limited release, the screenings will still go towards charity, presumably for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Here’s what he told CinemaBlend:

“They have given me a handful of charity screenings in IMAX. So as we go forward, I'm going to do a handful of charity screenings -- a couple in color, a couple in black and white -- and that's my plan. As we head toward the fall, with the Nerd Queens, we really want to do Zack Con Two, or Snyder Con Two.”

RELATED: Zack Snyder Has Curated an HBO Max Playlist of Some of His Favorite Movies

Image via HBO Max

The proposed three-day theatrical event would also include the director’s first two DCEU films, Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Snyder wants this to be as big as possible and serve as a pure celebration of his work for an important cause.

“The idea there would be to do an IMAX weekend where we would do Man of Steel, BvS and Justice League as sort of a three-day event and try and get as many of the people who made the movie and the cast and whoever will help us out as a huge charity event. A huge kind of fan gathering with cosplay and the whole... like a real celebration of the whole thing.”

Putting Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max in the 4:3 aspect ratio was always a tell-tale sign the director wanted the film to be seen in IMAX. The decision preserves his original creative intentions behind the film’s composition and aesthetic. What’s also exciting is that some audiences will be able to see Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman in that format. The latter re-released physically recently in 4K Ultra HD to include select sequences in the original IMAX ratio.

Although it’s not overwhelmingly clear how successful the superhero team-up has proven to be for HBO Max, it’s surprising Snyder was only given a handful of screenings for distribution. There is no doubt the pandemic may have had an effect on this decision, but hopefully as we get closer to the fall things change for the better. Until then, fans can watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League at the comfort of their own home on HBO Max.

KEEP READING: WarnerMedia CEO Says the ‘Suicide Squad’ Ayer Cut Won’t Happen, Nor Will They #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

Share Share Tweet Email

The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now WarnerMedia's new streaming service is the exclusive home of 'Doctor Who,' 'Friends,' 'The West Wing', and a whole lot more.

Read Next