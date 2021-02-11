As a little Valentine’s Day treat for fans, the new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League (AKA The Snyder Cut) will be released this weekend. But as a pre-treat, HBO Max has released a trailer teaser showing off some of the new footage – now in color!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is, of course, the four-hour cut of the superhero team-up film that Snyder was able to complete last year. The Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice director stepped away from Justice League early in post-production to attend to a personal tragedy, after which Warner Bros. enlisted Joss Whedon to write and direct new scenes that reshaped the film’s narrative and lightened the tone. The result was, well, a disaster. Critics and audiences both yawned, and what should have been a joyous team-up movie featuring some of the most iconic characters in fiction turned out to be an “also ran” movie that everyone instantly forgot.

Last year, HBO Max gave Snyder a budget to complete his cut of Justice League – finishing visual effects, adding new CG characters, and even shooting a few minutes of new footage. Indeed, Snyder claims the only after-thought in Zack Snyder’s Justice League is an appearance by Jared Leto’s Joker, who was not a part of the film until this HBO Max revival occurred.

We don’t see that in this trailer teaser, but we do see the film’s redesigned version of the CG villain Steppenwolf, some car crashing action, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman fighting off baddies, and then the money shot: Henry Cavill’s Superman shooting lasers out of his eyes.

It should be interesting to see just how different Zack Snyder’s Justice League is from the theatrically released cut of the film, and we’ll have a much better idea of what to expect when the new trailer is released on Valentine’s Day.

For now, check out the trailer teaser below. Zack Snyder’s Justice League also stars Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller and will be released exclusively on HBO Max on March 18th.

