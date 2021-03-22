They also talk about redoing the third act with a new color palette.

With the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, I recently had a chance to talk to three of the VFX artists who made the new cut a reality: Weta Digital's Visual Effects Supervisors Kevin Andrew Smith and Anders Langlands as well as Animation Supervisor Simeon Duncombe. To realize Zack Snyder’s vision, these artists not only had to redo footage that had been released in 2017, but also to complete visual effects for scenes that had been shot in 2016/2017. This in addition to a new scene that was shot specifically for the release of this new cut.

During our conversation, we discussed what went into the new design of Steppenwolf, how they handled Green Lantern in the big flashback battle, putting Darkseid into the movie, how they altered the previously all-red third act to fit with Snyder’s vision, how they put together the new epilogue scene, and more.

Here’s the official synopsis for Zack Snyder’s Justice League:

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

