The Big Picture "Kiksuya" is a standout episode that delves into Akecheta's backstory, showcasing the power of character-driven storytelling in Westworld.

The episode fills in narrative gaps and provides context to unanswered questions, adding depth and coherence to the overall story.

It offers a dignified and authentic portrayal of the indigenous community, highlighting Native American culture and oral storytelling traditions.

HBO’s Westworld has always been interested in exploring grand ideas — about consciousness, free will, artificial intelligence and the like. While these ideas are always interesting to ponder, the show at times felt detached from human emotions, and often came off as a host yet to solve the maze of sentience. It’s this very obsession with metaphysical concepts that caused the show to suffer in its latter seasons. Indeed, Westworld was at its best when it was focusing on its characters and letting their arc explore these intellectual questions in an organic fashion. Nowhere is this more apparent in Season 2, Episode 8 of the show, "Kiksuya," which takes the character of Akecheta (Zahn McClarnon), who had long been in the periphery, uses his character to carve out a compelling story about love, struggle and even indigenous identity.

"Kiksuya" Is a Compelling Journey Into Consciousness

"Kiksuya" takes a break from Westworld’s staple non-linear narrative and directs all its attention on Akecheta's backstory. In the episode, Akecheta takes Maeve’s (Thandiwe Newton) daughter under his protection and calmly tells her about his origin and his arduous journey towards consciousness. Before turning into a fierce warrior, Akecheta was part of a harmonious native tribe and was deeply in love with a woman named Kohana (Julia Jones). One day, he accidentally stumbled upon the aftermath of the infamous massacre where Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) killed all the hosts and her creator Arnold (Jeffrey Wright). Exploring the ruins, he comes across a round wooden tablet with a maze engraved upon it. From then on, something changes within him. He becomes obsessed with the symbol and begins carving it on every surface he sees. This eventually leads the park authorities to reprogram him and turn him into the vicious fighting member of the Ghost Nation.

Yet, he could never feel at home in the world he was in. After a while, he comes across Logan (Ben Barnes), who was last seen tied up to a horse and sent off into the wilderness after his tussle with William (Jimmi Simpson). Logan is naked, feeble and delirious after having suffered a heat stroke. He wants to get out of the park and says things like, “there has to be a door,” and “this is the wrong world.” Akecheta couldn’t make sense of it in the beginning, but the words prise something open in him. So, he goes on a long, solitary journey to make sense of what he is feeling and eventually comes across an underground structure, popularly known as “The Valley Beyond.” He grows sure of the other world's existence and that he has discovered the door to it.

Around the same time, he meets Kohana again, and begins remembering his past life and love. He goes into her tent one night, kidnaps her and nudges her memory to rekindle their love. And sure enough, she remembers as well. But their newfound happiness is short-lived as the technicians take Kohana back for analysis. Akecheta keeps searching for his love for almost a decade, but he never finds her. And then, he toys with the idea that perhaps what he seeks lies on the other side of death. And sure enough, once he dies, he wakes up in the lab. There, he finds his Konaha in a lifeless condition in a storage facility. Seeing her like that breaks his heart, and Akecheta’s reaction breaks the viewer’s. Konaha and Akecheta’s love story felt authentic, and it is his feelings for her that nudge him toward his awakening. But in the lab, alongside Konoha, there more than a dozen other hosts in a similar state. And here Akecheta realizes that his endeavors were selfish, “for everybody in this place, there was someone who mourned their loss.”

When Akecheta Meets His Creator

Akecheta accepts his loss, and goes on a new mission to make everyone aware about the multiple worlds. During this expedition, he encounters Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins), and without a doubt, it’s one of the most powerful scenes of the series. Both Ford and Akecheta have a magnetic weightiness to their characters, and when they come together to share a scene, it’s absolutely volcanic. Moreover, one can just feel the existential angst oozing out of the encounter as the man meets his maker and announces that he’s carved out a new purpose for himself.

It’s a liberating moment for Akecheta and a proud one for Ford since Akecheta seems to be his most special creation. Unlike Dolores or Maeve, Akecheta had no guiding hand to lead him towards sentience. It was a difficult journey he made on his own, and this goes to show that hosts are able to “come alive” even when left to their own devices. Ford acknowledges as much and says, “You’ve been a flower growing in the darkness.” And in the end, Ford tells Akecheta to summon his people and lead them to the door after Deathbringer comes for him, thereby giving his blessing for hosts to live freely.

"Kiksuya" Didn't Answer All Our 'Westworld' Questions

Image via HBO

The decision to depict Akecheta’s backstory toward the very end of the season was a risky one. It was essentially a bottle episode that didn’t do much to drive the plot forward but rather provided further context to the story. Such an episode could have easily jeopardized the momentum of the overall story and left the viewers on an anticlimactic note, but in the end, it was a risk that paid off. Given the vastness and the complexity of the show, there have been numerous occasions where Westworld left many threads untied. "Kiksuya" doesn’t answer all the questions, but it conveniently fills in the narrative and logical gaps that had long irked the viewers.

For instance, William’s brother-in-law, Logan, was tied up on a horse and sent off into the wilderness in Season 1’s finale. The show hinted that he was still alive but disinherited from owning the park, but we never learned why. The episode reveals that Logan got stranded in the desert and lost his mind after being exposed to the scorching sun for too long, which goes on to explain why he never retaliated against William. The symbolic maze to consciousness had always been an object of intrigue in the show. In the first season, the Man in Black finds a drawing of the maze inside the scalp of hosts he kills, but it's never revealed how it got there. It turns out that Akscheta was the first host to come across the symbol on his own, without any help from Arnold or Bernard. Ever since, he’s taken it upon himself to spread the truth among the hosts. And in order to make sure that the memory doesn’t die with a reset, he had the maze engraved inside their scalps.

A Dignified Portrayal Of Indigenous Community

Image via HBO

Though the Ghost Nation tribe is a fictional creation birthed by Dr. Ford, the parallels between the tribe and Native Americans isn’t hard to miss. The show casts actual Native Americans to play members of Ghost Nation, and the language they speak is called Lokata, a Native American language spoken in North and South Dakota. The episode’s title, "Kiksuya," translates to “remember” in English, and the title couldn’t have been more apt. Native Americans have long practiced the tradition of passing down their history, beliefs and values through oral storytelling. It’s how their culture was preserved. And once these stories are passed down, you’d have to remember them and pass it down to future generations.

This is precisely what Akecheta is doing by narrating his life and experiences to Maeve’s daughter, making sure there is someone who will remember his existence. Oftentimes, Akecheta’s story takes on the quality of a folktale. Akecheta was one of the original hosts of the park, and much like the Native Americans, he has seen it evolve and devolve during his three decades of existence. So, he isn’t only recounting his life events, he is also passing down the history of his own nation. There have been a few portrayals of the Native American identity as dignified and authentic as "Kiksuya", and despite being a sci-fi show, Westworld does it better than most pieces of media in history.

The episode had all the right elements, a beautiful location, an emotionally rich story and compelling characters. But in the end, it was one of those episodes that relied heavily on the performance of its lead. And the show couldn’t have made a better choice than casting McClarnon. Apart from being Native American himself, McClarnon is a fantastic actor who has proven his acting prowess in works like Dark Winds, Fargo and Longmire. And he doesn’t disappoint here either.

In "Kiksuya," McClarnon brings a quiet dignity and soulfulness to Akecheta. It’s a role one can easily imagine being played in a loud, angry fashion punctuated with brief breakdowns. But McClaron chooses to underplay it, allowing his subtleties to paint the full picture, and it works wonderfully here. It allows him to bring a sense of gravitas to the character, making every scene he is in feel weighty and significant. McClaron has one of the most expressive eyes in the industry. Early on, his eyes convey the profound feeling of not knowing where you belong with effortless ease. But as his journey progresses, his eyes start illuminating the all-knowing wisdom of someone who hasn’t yet found the answer to life, but has figured out the right questions to ask. It’s a delicate balance, and McClarnon strikes it with the precision of a master calligrapher.